Tingyi Cayman Islands : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/3/2022

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

Date Submitted:

Status: New Submission 1. Type of shares Ordinary shares Class of shares Listed on SEHK (Note 1) Yes Stock code 00322 Description 31 March 2022

For the month ended:

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

06 April 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Authorised/registered share capital Balance at close of preceding month 7,000,000,000 USD 0.005 USD 35,000,000 Increase / decrease (-) 0 USD 0 Balance at close of the month 7,000,000,000 USD 0.005 USD 35,000,000 Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: USD

35,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Stock codeOrdinary shares 00322

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the monthClass of shares

Description

5,631,830,360

0

5,631,830,360

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

The total number of securities which may be issued upon exercise of all share options to be granted under the scheme at close of the month Exercise price HK$20.54 per ordinary share 5,628,000 0 0 General Meeting approval date (if applicable) 20 March 2008 Exercise price HK$20.16 per ordinary share 7,016,000 0 0 General Meeting approval date (if applicable) 20 March 2008 Exercise price HK$22.38 per ordinary share 8,117,000 0 0 General Meeting approval date (if applicable) 20 March 2008 Exercise price HK$16.22 per ordinary share 11,931,000 0 0 General Meeting approval date (if applicable) 20 March 2008 2,206,000 0 0 General Meeting approval date (if applicable) 20 March 2008 Exercise price HK$10.2 per ordinary share 9,050,000 0 0 General Meeting approval date (if applicable) 20 March 2008 Exercise price HK$16.18 per ordinary share 6,263,000 0 0

1. Type of shares issuable

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Ordinary shares

Class of shares

00322

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)Yes

1).

5,628,000

5,628,000

5,628,000

2).

7,016,000

7,016,000

7,016,000

3).

8,117,000

8,117,000

8,117,000

4).

11,931,000

11,931,000

11,931,000

5).

Exercise price HK$7.54

2,206,000

2,206,000

2,206,000

6).

9,050,000

9,050,000

9,050,000

7).

6,263,000

6,263,000

6,263,000

General Meeting approval date (if applicable) 26 April 2018

Total A (Ordinary shares): 0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: HKD 0

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share

Not applicableTotal increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E) 0

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)

Not applicable