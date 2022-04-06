Tingyi Cayman Islands : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/3/2022
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
Date Submitted:
Status:
New Submission
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00322
Description
31 March 2022
For the month ended:
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer:
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.
06 April 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
7,000,000,000 USD
0.005 USD
35,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
0
USD
0
Balance at close of the month
7,000,000,000 USD
0.005 USD
35,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
USD
35,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Shares
Stock code Ordinary shares 00322
Balance at close of preceding month
Balance at close of the month Class of shares
0
Listed on SEHK (Note 1) Yes
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
The total number of securities which may be issued upon exercise of all share options to be granted under the scheme at close of the month
Exercise price HK$20.54 per ordinary share
5,628,000
0
0
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
20 March 2008
Exercise price HK$20.16 per ordinary share
7,016,000
0
0
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
20 March 2008
Exercise price HK$22.38 per ordinary share
8,117,000
0
0
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
20 March 2008
Exercise price HK$16.22 per ordinary share
11,931,000
0
0
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
20 March 2008
2,206,000
0
0
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
20 March 2008
Exercise price HK$10.2 per ordinary share
9,050,000
0
0
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
20 March 2008
Exercise price HK$16.18 per ordinary share
6,263,000
0
0
1. Type of shares issuable
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1) Ordinary shares
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1) Yes
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
26 April 2018
Total A (Ordinary shares): 0
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: HKD 0
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Not applicable
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
0
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.
Sales 2021
72 665 M
11 420 M
11 420 M
Net income 2021
3 732 M
587 M
587 M
Net cash 2021
9 197 M
1 445 M
1 445 M
P/E ratio 2021
17,0x
Yield 2021
7,73%
Capitalization
63 395 M
9 962 M
9 963 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,75x
EV / Sales 2022
0,75x
Nbr of Employees
62 107
Free-Float
33,0%
Chart TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
11,26 CNY
Average target price
13,16 CNY
Spread / Average Target
16,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.