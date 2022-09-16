Advanced search
    TK   CA8875221001

TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED

(TK)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:24 2022-09-16 pm EDT
0.1350 CAD   -3.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tinka Resources : August 2022 Corporate Presentation

09/16/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADVANCING AYAWILCA TOWARDS DEVELOPMENT

AUGUST 2022

TSXV: TK

BVL: TK

www.tinkaresources.com

OTCQB: TKRFF

DISCLAIMER

This presentation does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Tinka, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Additional work is needed to upgrade these mineral resources to mineral reserves.

Certain information in this presentation contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of Tinka as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Tinka's management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, challenges resulting from COVID-19, all costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in metal markets, changes in equity markets, availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates or metal recoveries, ability to complete future drilling programs, delays in or failure to obtain the necessary permits, drilling program results varying from expectations, timing of geological reports, the Company's ability to realize the results of the PEA, approvals from local authorities, community relations, timing and completion of any surface rights agreements, and other development and operating risks. Should any one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Tinka disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Technical information related to the PEA contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Kim Kirkland, FAUSIMM, Geological Engineer, Principal Mining Consultant with Mining Plus. Edgard Vilela, MAusIMM (CP), Mining Engineer, Underground Manager, is a full time employee of Mining Plus. Both are Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Mineral Resources disclosed in this presentation have been estimated by Ms. Dorota El Rassi, P.Eng., SLR Consultant Engineer and Ms. Katharine M. Masun, MSA, M.Sc., P.Geo., SLR Consultant Geologist, both independent of Tinka. By virtue of their education and relevant experience, Ms. El Rassi and Ms. Masun are "Qualified Persons" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. The Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May, 2014). The metallurgical and recovery inputs have been reviewed and verified by Mr. Adam Johnston, FAusIMM, CP (Metallurgy) of Transmin Metallurgical Consultants, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The inputs on processing and costs for tailings filtering and storage have been reviewed and verified by Mr. Donald Hickson, P.Eng., of Envis E.I.R.L Peru (Envis), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Graham Carman, CEO and a Director of Tinka, and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, is responsible for other technical information in this presentation.

TSXV: TK BVL: TK OTCQB: TKRFF

2

TINKA: INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Ayawilca Zinc Zone is one of the largest undeveloped zinc deposits, and could be a Top-10 global mine (based on 2021 PEA study)

  • Ayawilca Tin Zone which lies adjacent to Zinc Zone offers huge upside - metallurgical test work in progress.
  • Two strategic mining companies have minority stakes
  • Experienced management & operations team with track record
  • C$19M cash in treasury (June 30, 2022)
  • Current focus:
  • Drilling targeting resource growth (~10,000 m) Jun-Dec 2022.
  • Metallurgical test work on Ayawilca Tin Zone mineralization
  • Silvia Copper-Gold project: Exciting exploration potential.

TSXV: TK BVL: TK OTCQB: TKRFF

3

Shares issued and outstanding

391 million

Options

9 million

Fully diluted shares

400 million

Market capitalization (C$0.15/share)

C$59 million

Cash (at June 30, 2022)**

C$19 million

Debt

nil

52 week high/low

C$0.30/$0.13

ANALYST COVERAGE

Ian Parkinson

SHAREHOLDERS

Buenaventura*

19%

Nexa Resources*

18%

Sentient Equity Partners

19%

Other institutions

14%

INSTITUTIONAL

70%

MANAGEMENT & INSIDERS

3%

RETAIL

27%

*Two strategic mining investors

** Fully-cashed up to reach next milestone

TSXV: TK BVL: TK OTCQB: TKRFF

4

STRONG LAND POSITION

Tinka holds one of the largest mining claim positions in central Peru: 460 km2.

The Company's flagship Ayawilca Project is 25 km from Buenaventura's Uchucchacua mine, and 40km from Nexa's Atacocha-El Porvenir mines.

The huge Antamina copper-zinc skarn mine is 100 km to the north.

Tinka has two projects side by side in the Pasco and Huanuco regions of Central Peru:

  • Ayawilca Zn (Ag-Sn) project ; and
  • Silvia Cu-Au project

TSXV: TK BVL: TK OTCQB: TKRFF

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinka Resources Limited published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 17:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
