Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Tinka Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TK   CA8875221001

TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED

(TK)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:31 2023-03-10 pm EST
0.1350 CAD   -3.57%
05:04pTinka Resources : Company Overview
PU
03/06Tinka Resources Outlines Additional Drill Results from Ayawilca Project in Peru
MT
03/06Tinka Drills 145 Metres At 10.9% Zinc Including 29 Metres At 20% Zinc At Ayawilca
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tinka Resources : Company Overview

03/10/2023 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY EXPOSURE

PROJECT LOCATIONS

STOCK CODE

Zinc | Silver | Tin

Peru

TSXV: TK | OTCQB: TKRFF |

BVL: TK

Tinka Resources

Advancing a Globally Significant Zinc Asset in Peru

  • Company Overview

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone contains an estimated mineral resource of 3.0Blbs Zn (indicated), 5.7Blbs Zn (inferred), 10.3Moz Ag (indicated), 30.7Moz Ag (inferred), 87Mlbs Pb (indicated), 370Mlbs Pb (inferred) dated 20 August 2021.

The Ayawilca Tin Zone contains an estimated mineral resource of 185Mlbs Sn (inferred). Tinka holds 40,000ha of mining claims in Central Peru, one of the largest holders of mining claims in the belt.

Tinka is also exploring the 100%-owned Silvia project next to Ayawilca, a target believed to have substantial exploration upside for copper and gold.

  • Investment Highlights

Ayawilca: One of the world's largest undeveloped Zinc deposits - rich in zinc, silver, and tin; all essential for a 'greener' economy

  • 2023 drill programme produces a spectacular hit at South Ayawilca: 10.4m grading 42.0% zinc within an ultra high-grade interval of 38.9m grading 20.0% zinc
  • Expanded drill programme to 11,000m (two drill rigs currently on property)
  • 2021 PEA: After-tax NPV8% of US$433M and IRR of 32% with initial capex US$264M
  • Tin Zone (not included in PEA) - currently under assessment
  • Two strategic mining cos (Buenaventura, Nexa) are shareholders
  • C$9.6M in cash: fully-funded for 2023 work programmes
  • Experienced team - successful track record in Peru
  • Exploration upside: Cu-Au potential on adjacent Silvia property
  • Peru: A Mining Economy

Mining is Critical to the Peru Economy:

  • 60% of exports; 19% of tax revenue; 16% of private investment; 10% of GDP
  • Established mining laws and regulations modelled on Canada and Australia
  • Despite some recent political challenges, the long-term outlook for mining in Peru is positive
  • Peru: A World-ClassBase-Metals Mining Belt

Copper, Zinc, Silver, Gold, Tin

  • 2nd largest global copper producer
  • 3rd largest global zinc producer
  • 3rd Largest global silver producer
  • Largest tin produce in South America
  • Largest gold producer in South America

The Central Peru Region includes world- class copper and zinc operations such as Antamina, Toromocho, and Cerro Lindo.

Excellent existing infrastructure in the region from current mining operations includes ports, power, train lines, and roads.

Board of Directors

Dr Graham Carman

President, CEO, & Director

Nick Demare

CFO & Director

Mariana Bermudez

Corporate Secretary

Ben McKeown

Non-Executive Chairman, Director

Mary Little

Director

Pieter Britz

Director

Raúl Benavides

Director

Jones Belther

Director

Latest Announcements

24/01/23

Tinka Drills 45m At 11.5% Zinc And 6.5m At 27%

Zinc At West Ayawilca

09/01/23

Tinka Drills Spectacular Hole at Ayawilca: 38.9m

@ 20% Zinc Including 10.4m @ 42% Zinc

21/11/22

Tinka Drills 45m @ 12% Zinc Including 16m @

22% Zinc at West Ayawilca

11/10/22

Tinka Drills 6m Grading 19% Zinc At Ayawilca,

Expands Tin Zone

14/06/22

Tinka Commences Ayawilca Resource

Expansion Drill Programme

Share Information (February 2023) (CAD)

Share Price

$0.17

Shares Outstanding

391.3M

Market Capitalization

$64.6M

Share Price: Year high-low

$0.22 - $0.12

Cash

$9.6M

Debt

Nil

Major Shareholders

Retail

27%

Sentient Equity Partners

19%

Buenaventura

19%

Nexa Resources

18%

Other institutions

14%

Management & Insiders

3%

Share Price Performance

  • Strong Land Position
  • Tinka has substantial mining claim holdings in central Peru : 460km2 of contiguous claim
  • Flagship Ayawilca Project is located 25km from Uchucchacua mine (Buenaventura) and
    40km from Atacocha-El Porvenir mines (Nexa)
  • Antamina copper-zinc mine (BHP, Teck, Glencore) is 100 km to the north
  • Base metal mines in the central Peruvian Andes are typically polymetallic and all are at high altitude (>4,000masl)

Contact

Dr Graham Carman

President, CEO & Director

  1. info@tinkaresources.com
  1. +1 604 290 8100

www.tinkaresources.com

  • Ayawilca
  • Large and high-grade zinc resource 100%-owned and discovered by Tinka, actively drilling for expansion in second half 2022
  • Contiguous mining concessions covering 16,500ha (165km2)
  • Carbonate replacement district with two separate sulphide deposits: Zinc Zone and Tin Zone

Zinc Zone: High-Grade Mineral Resource

  • 2021 PEA NPV8% = US$433M (post-tax) based on Zn price of US$1.20
  • Indicated: 19.0Mt grading 7.2% zinc, 0.2% lead, 17g/t silver
  • Inferred: 47.0Mt grading 5.4% zinc, 0.4% lead, 20g/t silver
  • Excellent zinc recovery (92%) in a concentrate grading 50% Zn
  • Exploration upside open to the south, northeast, and central areas
  • Current zinc spot price significantly higher than base case price used in PEA

Tin Zone: High-Grade Mineral Resource

  • Inferred mineral resources: 8.4Mt grading 1.02% tin (not included in PEA)
  • Cassiterite: the most important ore mineral for tin

Tinka is currently working to optimize tin recoveries in metallurgical test work

Ayawilca - Mineral Resources Map

Significant upside potential, open in all directions

  • Ayawilca Highlight Drill Results

South Ayawilca Zinc Zone resource extensions:

Hole A22-202 returns best drill intercept ever at the Ayawilca: 10.4m grading 42.0% zinc within ultra high-grade interval of 38.9m grading 20.0% zinc

  • A22-203:49.8m at 8.3% zinc including 5.9m at 13.9% zinc and 2.8m at 23.3% zinc
  • A22-205:134.0m at 4.8% zinc including 14.4m at 9.4% zinc

West Ayawilca Zinc Zone exploration:

Drill holes A22-200,A22-197 and A22-198 all intersected high-grade zinc mineralization at West Ayawilca:

  • A22-200:44.9m at 12.0% zinc including 16.1m at 22.2% zinc
  • A22-197:79.4m at 5.3% zinc including 26.3m at 8.4% zinc
  • A22-193:21.6m at 175g/t silver, 1.0% zinc, and 0.3% lead including 5.8m at 567g/t silver, 0.8% zinc, and 0.3% lead at relatively shallow depth

Drill hole map of Ayawilca highlighting 2022 drill hole locations

and Zinc Zone indicated resources

  • Silvia

Underexplored for Copper & Gold

  • 100%-owned300km2 of contiguous mining concessions acquired from BHP, located adjacent to Ayawilca and providing synergies due to ease of access
  • Modest acquisition cost, 1% NSR royalty to vendor
  • No previous drilling, multiple magnetic anomalies
  • Silvia NW target is one of three known Cu-Au targets on the property

Silvia NW: High-Grade Copper & Gold Discovery

  • Nov 2021: 46m @ 1.9g/t Au & 0.8% Cu (including 6m @ 12.8g/t Au & 2.7% Cu)
  • Jan 2022: Skarn Veins up to 7.9g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 17 grab and rock chip samples over intervals of 0.1 to 0.3m

~ Environmental, Social &

~ Work Programmes: The Next 18 Months

Governance (ESG)

Successful Community Programmes Focused on Health, Education & Sustainable Economic Development

  • Tinka has worked with local communities at Ayawilca for more than 10 years, supporting families including children's education
    & health, and funding sustainable projects which provide growth opportunities for the communities
  • Tinka employs local community workers to advance the project- including construction of four drill pads, environmental monitoring, and camp site services

Return to Contents

theassay.com | 83

Disclaimer

Tinka Resources Limited published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 22:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED
05:04pTinka Resources : Company Overview
PU
03/06Tinka Resources Outlines Additional Drill Results from Ayawilca Project in Peru
MT
03/06Tinka Drills 145 Metres At 10.9% Zinc Including 29 Metres At 20% Zinc At Ayawilca
CI
01/26Tinka Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, ..
CI
01/24Tinka Resources Highlights Results From 4 Infill Drill Holes at Ayawilca Zinc Project i..
MT
01/24Tinka Drills 45 Metres At 11.5% Zinc and 6.5 Metres At 27% Zinc At West Ayawilca
CI
01/10Tinka drills spectacular hole at ayawilca, 38.9 m @ 20% zinc including 10.4 m @ 42% zin..
AQ
01/09Tinka Resources Up 19% as Says Drilled Highest Grade Intercept at Ayawilca in Peru
MT
01/09Clarification: -- Tinka Resources Brief: Up 23% As Moves to Recommence Exp..
MT
01/09Tinka Resources Brief: Up 235 As Moves to Recommence Exploration a..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,92 M -0,67 M -0,67 M
Net cash 2022 9,60 M 6,97 M 6,97 M
P/E ratio 2022 -35,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 54,8 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tinka Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,14
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Graham Donald Carman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nick DeMare Chief Financial Officer & Director
Benedict M. McKeown Non-Executive Chairman
Mary Louise Little Independent Director
Pieter Britz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED3.70%40
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.10%155 982
RIO TINTO PLC-1.86%114 454
GLENCORE PLC-14.30%70 926
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-0.62%42 157
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.09%40 654