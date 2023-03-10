Tinka Resources : Company Overview

Advancing a Globally Significant Zinc Asset in Peru
Company Overview
Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone contains an estimated mineral resource of 3.0Blbs Zn (indicated), 5.7Blbs Zn (inferred), 10.3Moz Ag (indicated), 30.7Moz Ag (inferred), 87Mlbs Pb (indicated), 370Mlbs Pb (inferred) dated 20 August 2021.
The Ayawilca Tin Zone contains an estimated mineral resource of 185Mlbs Sn (inferred). Tinka holds 40,000ha of mining claims in Central Peru, one of the largest holders of mining claims in the belt.
Tinka is also exploring the 100%-owned Silvia project next to Ayawilca, a target believed to have substantial exploration upside for copper and gold.
Investment Highlights
Ayawilca: One of the world's largest undeveloped Zinc deposits - rich in zinc, silver, and tin; all essential for a 'greener' economy
2023 drill programme produces a spectacular hit at South Ayawilca: 10.4m grading 42.0% zinc within an ultra high-grade interval of 38.9m grading 20.0% zinc
Expanded drill programme to 11,000m (two drill rigs currently on property)
2021 PEA: After-tax NPV8% of US$433M and IRR of 32% with initial capex US$264M
Tin Zone (not included in PEA) - currently under assessment
Two strategic mining cos (Buenaventura, Nexa) are shareholders
C$9.6M in cash: fully-funded for 2023 work programmes
Experienced team - successful track record in Peru
Exploration upside: Cu-Au potential on adjacent Silvia property
Peru: A Mining Economy
Mining is Critical to the Peru Economy:
60% of exports; 19% of tax revenue; 16% of private investment; 10% of GDP
Established mining laws and regulations modelled on Canada and Australia
Despite some recent political challenges, the long-term outlook for mining in Peru is positive
Peru: A World-ClassBase-Metals Mining Belt
Copper, Zinc, Silver, Gold, Tin
2nd largest global copper producer
3rd largest global zinc producer
3rd Largest global silver producer
Largest tin produce in South America
Largest gold producer in South America
The Central Peru Region includes world- class copper and zinc operations such as Antamina, Toromocho, and Cerro Lindo.
Excellent existing infrastructure in the region from current mining operations includes ports, power, train lines, and roads.
Board of Directors
Dr Graham Carman
President, CEO, & Director
Nick Demare
CFO & Director
Mariana Bermudez
Corporate Secretary
Ben McKeown
Non-Executive Chairman, Director
Mary Little
Director
Pieter Britz
Director
Raúl Benavides
Director
Jones Belther
Director
Latest Announcements
24/01/23
Tinka Drills 45m At 11.5% Zinc And 6.5m At 27%
Zinc At West Ayawilca
09/01/23
Tinka Drills Spectacular Hole at Ayawilca: 38.9m
@ 20% Zinc Including 10.4m @ 42% Zinc
21/11/22
Tinka Drills 45m @ 12% Zinc Including 16m @
22% Zinc at West Ayawilca
11/10/22
Tinka Drills 6m Grading 19% Zinc At Ayawilca,
Expands Tin Zone
14/06/22
Tinka Commences Ayawilca Resource
Expansion Drill Programme
Share Information (February 2023) (CAD)
Share Price
$0.17
Shares Outstanding
391.3M
Market Capitalization
$64.6M
Share Price: Year high-low
$0.22 - $0.12
Cash
$9.6M
Debt
Nil
Major Shareholders
Retail
27%
Sentient Equity Partners
19%
Buenaventura
19%
Nexa Resources
18%
Other institutions
14%
Management & Insiders
3%
Share Price Performance
Strong Land Position
Tinka has substantial mining claim holdings in central Peru : 460km2 of contiguous claim
Flagship Ayawilca Project is located 25km from Uchucchacua mine (Buenaventura) and
40km from Atacocha-El Porvenir mines (Nexa)
Antamina copper-zinc mine (BHP, Teck, Glencore) is 100 km to the north
Base metal mines in the central Peruvian Andes are typically polymetallic and all are at high altitude (>4,000masl)
Contact
Dr Graham Carman
President, CEO & Director
info@tinkaresources.com
+1 604 290 8100
www.tinkaresources.com
Ayawilca
Large and high-grade zinc resource 100%-owned and discovered by Tinka, actively drilling for expansion in second half 2022
Excellent zinc recovery (92%) in a concentrate grading 50% Zn
Exploration upside open to the south, northeast, and central areas
Current zinc spot price significantly higher than base case price used in PEA
Tin Zone: High-Grade Mineral Resource
Inferred mineral resources: 8.4Mt grading 1.02% tin (not included in PEA)
Cassiterite: the most important ore mineral for tin
•
Tinka is currently working to optimize tin recoveries in metallurgical test work
Ayawilca - Mineral Resources Map
•
Significant upside potential, open in all directions
Ayawilca Highlight Drill Results
South Ayawilca Zinc Zone resource extensions:
Hole A22-202 returns best drill intercept ever at the Ayawilca: 10.4m grading 42.0% zinc within ultra high-grade interval of 38.9m grading 20.0% zinc
A22-203:49.8m at 8.3% zinc including 5.9m at 13.9% zinc and 2.8m at 23.3% zinc
A22-205:134.0m at 4.8% zinc including 14.4m at 9.4% zinc
West Ayawilca Zinc Zone exploration:
Drill holes A22-200,A22-197 and A22-198 all intersected high-grade zinc mineralization at West Ayawilca:
A22-200:44.9m at 12.0% zinc including 16.1m at 22.2% zinc
A22-197:79.4m at 5.3% zinc including 26.3m at 8.4% zinc
A22-193:21.6m at 175g/t silver, 1.0% zinc, and 0.3% lead including 5.8m at 567g/t silver, 0.8% zinc, and 0.3% lead at relatively shallow depth
Drill hole map of Ayawilca highlighting 2022 drill hole locations
and Zinc Zone indicated resources
Silvia
Underexplored for Copper & Gold
100%-owned300km2 of contiguous mining concessions acquired from BHP, located adjacent to Ayawilca and providing synergies due to ease of access
Modest acquisition cost, 1% NSR royalty to vendor
No previous drilling, multiple magnetic anomalies
Silvia NW target is one of three known Cu-Au targets on the property
Silvia NW: High-Grade Copper & Gold Discovery
Nov 2021: 46m @ 1.9g/t Au & 0.8% Cu (including 6m @ 12.8g/t Au & 2.7% Cu)
Jan 2022: Skarn Veins up to 7.9g/t Au & 1.1% Cu from 17 grab and rock chip samples over intervals of 0.1 to 0.3m
~ Environmental, Social &
~ Work Programmes: The Next 18 Months
Governance (ESG)
Successful Community Programmes Focused on Health, Education & Sustainable Economic Development
Tinka has worked with local communities at Ayawilca for more than 10 years, supporting families including children's education
& health, and funding sustainable projects which provide growth opportunities for the communities
Tinka employs local community workers to advance the project- including construction of four drill pads, environmental monitoring, and camp site services
Tinka Resources Limited published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 22:03:01 UTC.