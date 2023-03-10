Tinka Resources : Company Overview

COMPANY EXPOSURE PROJECT LOCATIONS STOCK CODE Zinc | Silver | Tin Peru TSXV: TK | OTCQB: TKRFF | BVL: TK

Tinka Resources

Advancing a Globally Significant Zinc Asset in Peru

Company Overview

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone contains an estimated mineral resource of 3.0Blbs Zn (indicated), 5.7Blbs Zn (inferred), 10.3Moz Ag (indicated), 30.7Moz Ag (inferred), 87Mlbs Pb (indicated), 370Mlbs Pb (inferred) dated 20 August 2021.

The Ayawilca Tin Zone contains an estimated mineral resource of 185Mlbs Sn (inferred). Tinka holds 40,000ha of mining claims in Central Peru, one of the largest holders of mining claims in the belt.

Tinka is also exploring the 100%-owned Silvia project next to Ayawilca, a target believed to have substantial exploration upside for copper and gold.

Investment Highlights

Ayawilca: One of the world's largest undeveloped Zinc deposits - rich in zinc, silver, and tin; all essential for a 'greener' economy

2023 drill programme produces a spectacular hit at South Ayawilca: 10.4m grading 42.0% zinc within an ultra high-grade interval of 38.9m grading 20.0% zinc

high-grade interval of 38.9m grading 20.0% zinc Expanded drill programme to 11,000m (two drill rigs currently on property)

2021 PEA: After-tax NPV8% of US$433M and IRR of 32% with initial capex US$264M

After-tax NPV8% of US$433M and IRR of 32% with initial capex US$264M Tin Zone (not included in PEA) - currently under assessment

Two strategic mining cos (Buenaventura, Nexa) are shareholders

C$9.6M in cash: fully-funded for 2023 work programmes

fully-funded for 2023 work programmes Experienced team - successful track record in Peru

Exploration upside: Cu-Au potential on adjacent Silvia property

Peru: A Mining Economy

Mining is Critical to the Peru Economy:

60% of exports; 19% of tax revenue; 16% of private investment; 10% of GDP

Established mining laws and regulations modelled on Canada and Australia

Despite some recent political challenges, the long-term outlook for mining in Peru is positive

Peru: A World-ClassBase-Metals Mining Belt

Copper, Zinc, Silver, Gold, Tin

2 nd largest global copper producer

largest global copper producer 3 rd largest global zinc producer

largest global zinc producer 3 rd Largest global silver producer

Largest global silver producer Largest tin produce in South America

Largest gold producer in South America

The Central Peru Region includes world- class copper and zinc operations such as Antamina, Toromocho, and Cerro Lindo.

Excellent existing infrastructure in the region from current mining operations includes ports, power, train lines, and roads.