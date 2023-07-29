Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 804.71 million compared to INR 821.34 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 808.74 million compared to INR 828.18 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 70.51 million compared to INR 61.41 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.23 compared to INR 7.17 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 8.23 compared to INR 7.17 a year ago.

