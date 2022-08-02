TinOne Resources : Audited annual financial statements

Log in
LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Lamaska Capital Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise:

  • the statements of financial position as at January 31, 2021 and 2020;
  • the statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the year ended January 31, 2021 and the period from incorporation on February 6, 2019 to January 31, 2020;
  • the statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the year ended January 31, 2021 and the period from incorporation on February 6, 2019 to January 31, 2020;
  • the statements of cash flows for the year ended January 31, 2021 and the period from incorporation on February 6, 2019 to January 31, 2020; and
  • the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at January 31, 2021 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year ended January 31, 2021 and for the period from incorporation on February 6, 2019 to January 31, 2020 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $87,060 during the year ended January 31, 2021. As stated in Note 1, this event, along with other matters set forth in note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management's Discussion & Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audits of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the Management's Discussion & Analysis prior to the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditors' report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report is Kevin Yokichi Nishi.

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, British Columbia

May 28, 2021

LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

AS AT JANUARY 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

222,545

$

82,545

Commodity tax receivable

2,807

-

Prepaid expenses

-

12,000

$

225,352

$

94,545

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

10,333

$

17,916

Shareholders' Equity

Capital stock (Note 3)

291,550

100,000

Contributed surplus (Note 3)

33,900

-

Deficit

(110,431)

(23,371)

215,019

76,629

$

225,352

$

94,545

On behalf of the Board:

"Anton J. Drescher"

Director

"Rowland Perkins"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TinOne Resources Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 21:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,50 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,08 M 3,95 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
