TinOne Resources : Audited annual financial statements

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF LAMASKA CAPITAL CORP.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Lamaska Capital Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise:

the statements of financial position as at January 31, 2021 and 2020;

the statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the year ended January 31, 2021 and the period from incorporation on February 6, 2019 to January 31, 2020;

the statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the year ended January 31, 2021 and the period from incorporation on February 6, 2019 to January 31, 2020;

the statements of cash flows for the year ended January 31, 2021 and the period from incorporation on February 6, 2019 to January 31, 2020; and

the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at January 31, 2021 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year ended January 31, 2021 and for the period from incorporation on February 6, 2019 to January 31, 2020 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $87,060 during the year ended January 31, 2021. As stated in Note 1, this event, along with other matters set forth in note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management's Discussion & Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audits of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the Management's Discussion & Analysis prior to the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditors' report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

2