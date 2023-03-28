TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) - the Vancouver-based company with tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, has reported a successful season of drilling at their flagship project, Great Pyramid, with all assays confirming expansion on the historical resource. In addition, the company announced a new discovery of lithium at the Aberfoyle project, which has significant potential for future growth.
