  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  TinOne Resources
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TORCF   CA8875891092

TINONE RESOURCES

(TORCF)
2023-03-27
0.1799 USD   +1.75%
TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video

03/28/2023 | 11:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) - the Vancouver-based company with tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, has reported a successful season of drilling at their flagship project, Great Pyramid, with all assays confirming expansion on the historical resource. In addition, the company announced a new discovery of lithium at the Aberfoyle project, which has significant potential for future growth.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips-tinone-resources-advances-australian-tin-projects-and-uncovers-new-lithium-resource-60sec

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

https://tinone.ca/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160111


© Newsfilecorp 2023
