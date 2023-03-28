TinOne Resources: Advances Australian Tin Projects and Discovers New Lithium Occurrences, CEO Clips Video 03/28/2023 | 11:05am EDT Send by mail :

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2023) - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) - the Vancouver-based company with tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, has reported a successful season of drilling at their flagship project, Great Pyramid, with all assays confirming expansion on the historical resource. In addition, the company announced a new discovery of lithium at the Aberfoyle project, which has significant potential for future growth.



https://www.b-tv.com/post/ceo-clips-tinone-resources-advances-australian-tin-projects-and-uncovers-new-lithium-resource-60sec TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) https://tinone.ca/ About CEO Clips: CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal. BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Discover Companies to Invest in www.b-tv.com Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160111

