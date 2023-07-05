Tintra PLC - London-based artificial intelligence-led bank - Enters agreement with Fintech Leaders Fund LLC regarding the share placement deed announced on December 16. This involved the completion of an investment of USD3.0 million by FLF as a prepayment for shares. Tintra and FLF have agreed that Tintra will fully repay all the funds originally raised pursuant to the deed, along with a premium as provided for in the deed. Deed will be terminated through a GBP3.0 million cash repayment, consisting of GBP500,000 within the next three business days and GBP2.5 million to be paid no later than August 4 from Tintra's existing cash resources. Neither company thereafter will have any remaining payment obligations to each other.

Current stock price: 120.00 pence, up 28% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 30%

