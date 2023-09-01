Tintra PLC - builder of banking and infrastructure technology systems - Decides to change auditor. Stresses relationship with MHA has been a long and healthy one and the agreement to change is driven by availability and timing of audit. Explains diary conflicts prevented the preparation of audited accounts in time for the July 31 deadline. Intends to appoint BSS & Co (Accountancy Services) Ltd whose principals are ex-KPMG audit staff.
Current stock price: 67.50 pence
12-month change: down 64%
