Tintra PLC is a United Kingdom-based financial technology (fintech) company. The Company is focused on artificial intelligence that optimizes payment processes and compliance especially between emerging and developed markets. Using end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) technology that mitigates human intervention in know your customer (KYC)/anti money laundering (AML), the Company also includes Prize Provision Services and St Daniel House. Prize Provision Services is an external lottery manager that helps non-profits raise money from lotteries and associated products through financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communications, and prize provision. St Daniel House offers financial solutions for businesses, including merchant services, white label card programmes, alternative payment programs, card payments, accounts and international bank account numbers (IBANs), payroll management, forex (FX), and prepaid cards.