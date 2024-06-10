Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2024) - Andrew Wilkinson announces that he has filed a Form 45-102F1 - Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities under Section 2.8 of NI 45-102 Resale of Securities (the "Sales Notice") in connection with the proposed disposition of up to 3,100,000 Class A common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Tiny Ltd. ("Tiny").

The proposed disposition includes:

A significant donation of Shares to Mr. Wilkinson's private foundation, the Tiny Foundation, as part of his commitment to The Giving Pledge, helping to seed the foundation.

Gifts of Shares to family and former employees.

Potential sales of Shares which may be completed through private sales or sales on recognized stock exchanges, including the TSX Venture Exchange, during the period specified in the Sales Notice.

There is no assurance as to the timing of these transactions or whether they will occur as planned.

As of the date of the Sales Notice, Mr. Wilkinson beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 121,422,396 Shares, representing approximately 65% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The proposed disposition of up to 3,100,000 Shares represents approximately 1.66% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Tiny.

In addition to the transactions described in the Sales Notice, Mr. Wilkinson may increase or decrease his investment in the securities of Tiny Ltd. from time to time, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Issuer is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report").

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Wilkinson in connection with proposed distribution will be available under Tiny's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and can also be obtained by contacting Mr. Wilkinson's office at +1 (778) 991-1851.

