Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - Andrew Wilkinson announces that further to the news release of June 9, 2024, he has completed the donation of 1,155,000 Class A Common Shares ("Common Shares") of Tiny Ltd. to the Tiny Foundation.

The donation is part of Mr. Wilkison's commitment to The Giving Pledge and will help seed the foundation for its operations. Mr. Wilkinson does not control the Tiny Foundation.

After giving effect to the donation, Mr. Wilkinson holds 120,267,396 Common Shares of Tiny Ltd. representing approximately 64.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Wilkinson may increase or decrease his investment in the securities of Tiny Ltd. from time to time, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

The Common Shares were donated by Wilkinson Venture's Ltd., a private company controlled by Mr. Wilkinson. Wilkinson Ventures also transferred 470,000 Common Shares to Mr. Wilkinson.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Issuer is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report").

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Wilkinson in connection with proposed distribution will be available under Tiny Ltd.'s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and can also be obtained by contacting Mr. Wilkinson's office at +1 (778) 991-1851.

