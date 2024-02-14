Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) (OTCQX: TNYZF) (FSE: I0B). Atoms, the definitive habit app inspired by the groundbreaking principles of the best-selling book Atomic Habits by James Clear, today launched in the US and Canada. Designed to empower people to make tiny yet powerful changes, Atoms is not only a habit tracker, but also a personal guide filled with bite-sized lessons and insightful strategies to help people make positive changes one small step at a time. The new app is available for free download in the Apple App Store and will be coming soon to Google Play.

Currently the #1 selling book on Amazon across all categories, Atomic Habits explores the science and psychology behind habit-building, giving readers a comprehensive and practical guide on how to create good habits, break bad ones, and get one percent better every day. Over 15 million people globally have already embraced Clear's practical insights to inspire small changes that help them achieve their goals. Atoms is a digital extension of Atomic Habits' science-backed principles, packaged into an intuitive, personalized experience to help people build positive habits that better reflect their identity and values.

"After years in the making and countless reader requests for an Atomic Habits app, I'm thrilled to launch Atoms as a tool to help people make lasting improvements in their lives," said James Clear, co-founder of Atoms and author of Atomic Habits. "We created Atoms as a companion on the journey towards positive change, distilling the principles of Atomic Habits into a simple and easy-to-use app. After seeing how the book has helped millions of people establish new habits, I'm incredibly excited by the idea of leveraging technology to help even more people make small, meaningful improvements."

Atoms is differentiated from other apps for tracking habits and goals because it draws on the Atomic Habits' framework for building "identity-based habits," which challenge the beliefs, assumptions, and biases that can prevent significant, long-lasting behavior improvements. Atoms also features content from Atomic Habits author James Clear that is exclusive to the app. Additional key features include:

Guided Habit Creation: Start small and build habits based on the kind of person you want to become. Get guidance on how to start at the right size for you. Create consistency by committing to a time and place. Build habits that last.

Start small and build habits based on the kind of person you want to become. Get guidance on how to start at the right size for you. Create consistency by committing to a time and place. Build habits that last. Intuitive Interface: Enjoy a seamless user interface that makes habit tracking fun. Visualize progress, celebrate milestones, and stay motivated with every tiny win.

Enjoy a seamless user interface that makes habit tracking fun. Visualize progress, celebrate milestones, and stay motivated with every tiny win. Smart Reminders: Get the help you need to stay on track. Atoms uses smart reminders to help you reclaim your habits when you slide off course and encourage consistent habit-building.

Get the help you need to stay on track. Atoms uses smart reminders to help you reclaim your habits when you slide off course and encourage consistent habit-building. Progress Insights: Gain valuable insights into your habits with detailed analytics. Track your progress over time, identify patterns, and make informed decisions for continuous improvement.

Atoms is a new company from James Clear and Tiny, a Canadian technology holding company co-founded by Andrew Wilkinson and Chris Sparling. The team at Atoms led the development of the Atoms app with design support from MetaLab. MetaLab is a Tiny portfolio company that has designed popular apps, including Slack, Waking Up, and Headspace. Atoms will join Tiny's growing portfolio of consumer and internet-based companies. Tiny will hold a 40% equity interest in Atoms.

"Atomic Habits is one of my favorite books and has positively impacted my life in many ways," said Andrew Wilkinson, co-founder of Tiny. "James and I have discussed creating this app for years, so finally being able to help bring his vision to life brings me immense joy. I can't wait to hear about its impact in helping people achieve their goals."

Download Atoms now and start experiencing the power of Atomic Habits. Think big. Start Small. Use Atoms.

About Atoms:

About James Clear:

X @JamesClear

Instagram @jamesclear

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian-based investment company focused primarily on investing and acquiring majority stakes in businesses that it expects to hold over the long-term. The Company is structured to give maximum flexibility to operating management teams by maintaining a focus at the parent company level on only three areas: capital allocation, management, and incentives. This structure enables each company to run independently and focus on what they do best, within an incentive structure that is designed to drive results for both the operating business and ultimately for Tiny and its shareholders.​ Tiny's growing portfolio of consumer and internet-based companies, includes Letterboxd, Dribbble, MetaLab, Aeropress, and others.

Tiny currently has three principal platforms: Digital Services, which provides design, engineering, brand positioning and marketing services to top-tier companies, delivering premium web and mobile products​; Software and Themes, which is home to a complementary portfolio of recurring revenue software businesses that support merchants, as well as digital themes businesses that sell templates to Shopify merchants​; and Creative Platforms, which is comprised primarily of Dribbble, the leading social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts and templates.​

For more information, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About MetaLab

MetaLab designs, builds, and ships digital products loved by billions. You may not have known it at the time but odds are you've used a product they've helped build-like Slack, Coinbase, and Uber.

