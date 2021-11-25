Log in
    TNY   AU000000TNY6

TINYBEANS GROUP LIMITED

(TNY)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
0.55 AUD   -3.51%
05:40pTINYBEANS : Application for quotation of securities - TNY
PU
11/21TINYBEANS : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet
PU
11/18Tinybeans Group to Raise $5.8 Million for Product Development, Marketing
MT
Tinybeans : Application for quotation of securities - TNY

11/25/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

TINYBEANS GROUP LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday November 26, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TNY

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

11,568,000

26/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

TINYBEANS GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

46168481614

1.3

ASX issuer code

TNY

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

26/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

18-Nov-2021 10:06

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

TNY

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

The second tranche of the placement, being subscriptions for 1,765,334 fully paid ordinary shares, will be issued subject Shareholder approval, which will be sought at the upcoming Annual General Meeting and the issue of shares under the Share Purchase Plan.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

TNY : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

26/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

11,568,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.60000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinybeans Group Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8,12 M 5,84 M 5,84 M
Net income 2021 -3,23 M -2,32 M -2,32 M
Net cash 2021 2,03 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,5 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,67x
EV / Sales 2021 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 51,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eddie Geller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Motsay Chief Financial Officer
John P. Dougall Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen O'Young Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
Andrew John Whitten Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINYBEANS GROUP LIMITED-63.82%19
FACEBOOK INC24.86%948 747
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%53 604
MATCH GROUP, INC.-9.11%38 899
TWITTER, INC.-12.24%37 927
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 443