Tinybeans Group Limited announced that Ms. Elizabeth Spooner of Automic Group has resigned as Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Spooner tendered her resignation from Automic Group and will be replaced by Leah Pieris of Automic Group as Company Secretary with effect from 12 January 2024. Ms. Pieris is a Chartered Company Secretary in Australia and in the UK, and is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.

Ms. Pieris is a member of Automic Group. As a member of Automic Group's Company Secretary team, Ms. Pieris assists ASX listed companies across a range of industries.