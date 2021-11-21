Tinybeans : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

ASX RELEASE

Not for release to US wire service or distribution in the United States.

22 November 2021

Share Purchase Plan

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYYF) ("Tinybeans" or "the Company"), an inclusive, informative, go-to resource for all things parenting, is please to advise that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced on 18 November 2021 is now open. The SPP Offer Booklet (a copy of which is attached to this announcement) along with a personalised Application Form will be dispatched to all eligible shareholders today.

The SPP provides eligible shareholders the opportunity to apply new fully paid ordinary shares in Tinybeans (SPP Shares) in parcels valued at $1,000, $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000, $25,000 or $30,000, without incurring any brokerage or transaction costs. The SPP Shares are available at $0.60 per share, being the same price paid by investors under the two- tranche placement to raise $8 million as announced by the Company on 18 November 2021. The SPP is not underwritten and aims to raise approximately up to $500,000. The Company, in its absolute discretion, may accept oversubscriptions above the targeted amount of $500,000 or may scale-back applications for SPP Shares.

Shareholders are eligible to participate in the SPP if they have a registered address in Australia or New Zealand on Tinybean's share register at 7:00pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 and who are not Ineligible Shareholders.

Participation in the SPP is voluntary. SPP Shares will rank equally with existing Tinybeans shares from their date of issue.

The SPP is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the SPP Offer Booklet. Eligible shareholders are encouraged to read the SPP Offer Booklet carefully, and if in any doubt about whether or not to accept the SPP offer, consult with a stockbroker, accountant, financial or other professional adviser.

Shareholders with questions in relation to how to participate in the SPP may contact the Company's Registry on 1300 288 664 (callers within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (callers outside Australia) between 8:30am and 5:00pm (AEDT), Monday to Friday.

The announcement was approved for release by the TNY Board.