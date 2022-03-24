Tinybeans : TNY Investor Day Presentation - A Glimpse of the Future

only
Tinybeans Investor Day
A Glimpse into our Future
(ASX: TNY; OTCQB: TNYYF)
March 24/25 2022
Unless otherwise noted, amounts are in USD
INVESTOR DAY
Company Strategy
Eddie Geller
Co-Founder and
Chief Executive Officer
LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET
Massive Opportunity
$934B
Annually
4M
X $233,610
= $15.8T
Births per year
Cost of raising a child to 17*
Cumulative TAM for parenting till 17
CUSTOMER LIFECYCLE
A Massive Market with Massive Needs
onlyuseI'm Pregnant!
Expecting Mom
I visit Tinybeans and see "must have" resources, ideas & products for new parents. "Wow! I'm relieved & feel confident we'll be ready when baby arrives!
First Year
"Tinybeans is a game changer!" I share photos/ videos, track milestones, get parenting ideas, learn about the latest products, & get advice from parents in my community!
We're Grandparents!
It's wonderful seeing our grandkids growing up. I feel so
connected! I love giving photo
books & personalized gifts they'll cherish for a lifetime.
I'm a first time mom. "I have no idea where to start to find the best reso rces for parents?" My doctor recommends Tinybeans.
Baby Arrives
We're home from the hospital. "I'm overwhelmed!" I open the Tinybeans app to privately share photos with family & get recommendations for baby's first day home. "Whew!"
Growing Up
I love the age-appropriate
recommendations, ideas, &
getting/ giving advice…and the
"flashbacks" and photo books
bring back wonderful memories!
