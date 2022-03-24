Log in
    TNY   AU000000TNY6

TINYBEANS GROUP LIMITED

(TNY)
Tinybeans : TNY Investor Day Presentation - A Glimpse of the Future

03/24/2022 | 06:06pm EDT
only

Tinybeans Investor Day

A Glimpse into our Future

use

(ASX: TNY; OTCQB: TNYYF)

March 24/25 2022

nal

Unless otherwise noted, amounts are in USD

1

nal use only

INVESTOR DAY

Company Strategy

Eddie Geller

Co-Founder and

Chief Executive Officer

use only

LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET

Massive Opportunity

$934B

Annually

4M

X $233,610

= $15.8T

Births per year

Cost of raising a child to 17*

Cumulative TAM for parenting till 17

CUSTOMER LIFECYCLE

A Massive Market with Massive Needs

onlyuseI'm Pregnant!

Expecting Mom

I visit Tinybeans and see "must have" resources, ideas & products for new parents. "Wow! I'm relieved & feel confident we'll be ready when baby arrives!

First Year

"Tinybeans is a game changer!" I share photos/ videos, track milestones, get parenting ideas, learn about the latest products, & get advice from parents in my community!

We're Grandparents!

It's wonderful seeing our grandkids growing up. I feel so

connected! I love giving photo

books & personalized gifts they'll cherish for a lifetime.

I'm a first time mom. "I have no idea where to start to find the best reso rces for parents?" My doctor recommends Tinybeans.

nal

Baby Arrives

We're home from the hospital. "I'm overwhelmed!" I open the Tinybeans app to privately share photos with family & get recommendations for baby's first day home. "Whew!"

Growing Up

I love the age-appropriate

recommendations, ideas, &

getting/ giving advice…and the

"flashbacks" and photo books

4

bring back wonderful memories!

nal use only

BLANK FOR THE VIDEO

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tinybeans Group Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8,12 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,23 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 19,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,09x
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart TINYBEANS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tinybeans Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TINYBEANS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eddie Geller Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Motsay Chief Financial Officer
John P. Dougall Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen O'Young Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
Andrew John Whitten Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TINYBEANS GROUP LIMITED-32.03%21
META PLATFORMS, INC.-36.54%581 026
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY6.80%43 660
TWITTER, INC.-12.08%30 360
MATCH GROUP, INC.-22.50%29 225
BUMBLE INC.-16.39%3 665