TinyBuild Inc. is a global video games publisher and developer. The Company has approximately 70 titles across different genres, such as horror, action, simulation, and survival, among others. The Company's portfolio and pipeline includes SpiderHeck, Tinykin, Cartel Tycoon, Not for Broadcast, Hello Neighbor 2, Asterigos, Despot's Game, Eville, Potion Craft, I am Future, Nitro Kid, Broken Roads, and Farworld Pioneers. The Company has operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company's subsidiaries include tinyBuild LLC, tinyBuild BV, tinyBuild Studios, SIA, Pine Events Inc., DevGamm LLC, HakJak Studios LLC, Hologryph LLC, Moon Moose LLC, Hungry Couch LLC, Animal LLC, Bad Pixel LLC, DogHelm LLC, Versus Evil LLC, Red Cerberus LLC and Steven Joseph Escalante-Servicos de Tecnologia de Informacao, Eireli LLC.

Sector Software