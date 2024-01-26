tinyBuild Inc - Seattle, Washington-based video game developer and publisher - Reports resolutions at Friday's special meeting were approved. As a result, confirms issue of around 193 million shares at 5 pence each to raise USD12.3 million. This will be split between around USD9.8 million via a subscription, around USD0.3 million under a placing, USD2.0 million by a private placement and around USD0.3 million under an open offer.
Current stock price: 4.63 pence
12-month change: down 95%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
