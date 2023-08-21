Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2023 / 23:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr
First name:Martin Navid
Last name(s):Siddiqui

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Tion Renewables AG

b) LEI
529900Y3K1U2XX4HGM05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A2YN371

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
31.61 EUR58415.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
31.61 EUR58415.28 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:Tion Renewables AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Gruenwald
Germany
Internet:www.tion-renewables.com

 
85331  21.08.2023 CET/CEST

