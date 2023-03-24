EQS-Ad-hoc: Tion Renewables AG / Key word(s): Takeover

EQT Active Core Infrastructure to acquire majority stake in Tion Renewables AG from anchor shareholder Pelion Green Future who will re-invest and hold a minority stake



24-March-2023 / 22:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

EQT Active Core Infrastructure to acquire majority stake in Tion Renewables AG from anchor shareholder Pelion Green Future who will re-invest and hold a minority stake

Gruenwald, March 24, 2023. Today, the anchor shareholder of Tion Renewables AG (the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2YN371), Pelion Green Future Alpha GmbH (“Pelion”) and Boè TopCo GmbH & Co. KG (“Purchaser”), an acquiring entity indirectly held by EQT Active Core Infrastructure SCSp (“EQT”), entered into a binding share purchase agreement under which the Purchaser intends to acquire 3,401,500 Shares, corresponding to 71.7% of the share capital in the Company from Pelion subject to customary closing conditions (the “Transaction”). An affiliate of Pelion will re-invest in an indirect minority stake in the Company. In addition, an affiliate of the Purchaser has entered into sale and purchase agreements relating to the acquisition of a further 10.4% of the share capital in the Company.

As part of the Transaction the Company today entered into an investment agreement with the acquiring entity which sets forth the mutual understandings with regard to the Transaction, the future organisational and corporate governance structure and the business strategy to be pursued by the Company. It provides for transforming the Company into a leading platform for investments in energy transition projects of significant size, with a strong foundation of cash-generating operating assets, benefitting from EQT as a strong strategic and financial partner supporting its long-term growth.

EQT intends to pursue a delisting of the Company from all stock exchanges at which the shares are traded as soon as possible following completion of the Transaction.

As a consequence of the Transaction, the measures described in the announcement of the non-binding memorandum of understanding concluded between the Company and clearvise AG will not be implemented as originally intended.

Investor relations and media enquiries

ir@tion-renewables.com



