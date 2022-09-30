Tion Renewables : Interim Report 2022H1

We are particularly pleased to present this half- year report as Tion for the first time, we expect the renaming to Tion Renewables AG to officially become effective shortly. Why are we renaming our company, even though we have grown so rapidly in recent years and this growth story is associated with our old name Pacifico Renewables Yield AG? The answer can be found in the keywords that are in our name:

"Tion" is the last part of the term energy transition. The energy transition offers us more opportunities than ever, and we want to embrace them and grow beyond simply operating solar and wind parks. In addition, the ending "-tion" can be found in other expressions, which can be used to describe our ambitions.

ACCELERATION: Our ambition is to accelerate the energy transition. The transaction with clearvise AG serves as an example of how we, together with the management of clearvise AG, want to reach the next level.

INNOVATION: The success of the energy transition will depend on new and innovative technologies. With our upcoming entry into the battery storage market, we want to make an active contribution to this.

MOTION: We want to be an agile and adaptable company. We want to remain dynamic as a company on the move in order to benefit from new opportunities.