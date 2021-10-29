Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Promotion Of Group Finance Manager To Group Financial Controller - Mr Tan Yuet Jin

The Nominating Committee ("NC") has reviewed the qualification and extensive working experience of Mr Tan and has recommended to the Board of Directors his promotion from Group Finance Manager to Group Financial Controller of the Company.
The Board, having reviewed and considered Mr Tan's qualification and experience and the NC's recommendation, has approved Mr Tan's promotion from Group Finance Manager to Group Financial Controller of the Company.
