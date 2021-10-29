Log in
Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Promotion Of Group Hr And Administration Manager To Group Chief People Officer - Ms Ang Siew Chien

10/29/2021
The Nominating Committee ("NC") has reviewed and considered Ms Ang's qualification and work experience and is of the opinion that she is suitable for the role of Group Chief People Officer.

The Board, having reviewed and considered Ms Ang's qualification and experience and the NC's recommendation, has approved Ms Ang's promotion from Group Human Resource and Administration Manager to Group Chief People Officer of the Company.

Tiong Woon Corporation Holding Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 113 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net income 2021 9,87 M 7,34 M 7,34 M
Net Debt 2021 70,8 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 111 M 82,9 M 82,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guan Hwa Ang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwang Hwee Tan Group Chief Financial Officer
Kah Hong Ang Executive Chairman
Yew Boon Teo Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Siew Chien Ang Group Manager-Human Resource & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIONG WOON CORPORATION HOLDING LTD10.34%83
PACCAR, INC.3.62%29 777
EPIROC AB (PUBL)187.60%28 895
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.66%26 858
KUBOTA CORPORATION7.20%25 731
KOMATSU LTD.4.29%24 518