Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Promotion Of Group Hr And Administration Manager To Group Chief People Officer - Ms Ang Siew Chien

The Nominating Committee ("NC") has reviewed and considered Ms Ang's qualification and work experience and is of the opinion that she is suitable for the role of Group Chief People Officer.
The Board, having reviewed and considered Ms Ang's qualification and experience and the NC's recommendation, has approved Ms Ang's promotion from Group Human Resource and Administration Manager to Group Chief People Officer of the Company.
