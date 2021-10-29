Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Promotion Of Logistics Manager To Senior Logistics Manager - Ms Ang Li Fern

The Nominating Committee ("NC") has reviewed the qualification and extensive working experience ofMs Ang and has recommended to the Board of Directors her promotion from Logistics Manager to Senior Logistics Manager of Tiong Woon Logistics Pte. Ltd..

The Board, having reviewed and considered Ms Ang's qualification and experience and the NC's recommendation, has approved Ms Ang's promotion from Logistics Manager to Senior Logistics Manager of Tiong Woon Logistics Pte. Ltd..