Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Promotion Of Senior Sales & Operations Executive To Asst. Operations Manager - Mr Ong Lip Kong Henry

The Nominating Committee ("NC") has reviewed the qualification and extensive working experience of Mr Henry Ong and has recommended to the Board of Directors his promotion from Senior Sales & Ops Executive to Assistant Operations Manager of Tiong Woon Logistics Pte. Ltd.
The Board, having reviewed and considered Mr Henry Ong's qualification and experience and the NC's recommendation, has approved Mr Henry Ong's promotion from Senior Sales & Ops Executive to Assistant Operations Manager of Tiong Woon Logistics Pte. Ltd..
