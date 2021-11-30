Log in
    TIPCO   TH0154010Y06

TIPCO FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TIPCO)
  Report
News 
Summary

Tipco Foods Public : Invite our shareholders to propose new directors and shareholder agenda for this 2022 shareholders' meeting

11/30/2021 | 06:11am EST
Date/Time
30 Nov 2021 17:47:56
Headline
Invite our shareholders to propose new directors and shareholder agenda for this 2022 shareholders' meeting
Symbol
TIPCO
Source
TIPCO
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Tipco Foods pcl published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 550 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
Net income 2020 482 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 613 M 47,8 M 47,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,15x
Yield 2020 6,15%
Capitalization 4 319 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 067
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart TIPCO FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tipco Foods Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yongsit Rojsrikul Chief Executive Officer
Leuchar Pisitthakarn Chief Financial Officer
Laksana Supsakorn Chairman
Panu Satienpoch Chief People & Information Technology Officer
Virat Phairatphiboon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIPCO FOODS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.17%128
NESTLÉ S.A.15.19%357 210
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.71%84 591
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.73%52 659
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY0.35%42 572
DANONE1.06%39 852