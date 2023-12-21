Projet de rapprochement avec Terrena : signature du contrat de cession entre les actionnaires majoritaires de Tipiak S.A. et Terrena en vue de l'acquisition d'une participation majoritaire dans Tipiak S.A

Tipiak SA is an agri-foods group organized around 2 sectors of activity: - cold sector (64.8% of net sales): production of frozen ready meals (pancakes and galettes, seafood entrees, cod brandades, paellas, couscous, gratins, sauces, etc.) and catering products and pastry (including canap's, puff pastries, surprise breads, macaroons and sweet biscuits); - dry sector (35.2%): production of groceries (culinary aids, grain products and intermediate food products) and dry bread products (mainly bread croutons and ready-to-fill puff pastry products). Net sales break down by distribution network into supermarkets and hypermarkets (51%), specialized frozen food stores (23%), out-of-home restaurants (3%), manufacturers (3%) and other (20%). At the end of 2022, the group had 7 production sites located in France. France accounts for 74.7% of net sales.

Sector Food Processing