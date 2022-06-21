Log in
    TIPT   US88822Q1031

TIPTREE INC.

(TIPT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-21 pm EDT
10.27 USD   -1.53%
Tiptree : 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

06/21/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
East Coast IDEAS Conference

June 2022

Disclaimers

LIMITATIONS ON THE USE OF INFORMATION

This presentation has been prepared by Tiptree Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Tiptree", "the Company" or "we") solely for informational purposes, and not for the purpose of updating any information or forecast with respect to Tiptree, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliates or any other purpose. Tiptree reports a non-controlling interest in certain operating subsidiaries that are not wholly owned. Unless otherwise noted, all information is of Tiptree on a consolidated basis before non-controlling interest. Neither Tiptree nor any of its affiliates makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and no such party shall have any liability for such information. These materials and any related oral statements are not all-inclusive and shall not be construed as legal, tax, investment or any other advice. You should consult your own counsel, accountant or business advisors. Performance information is historical and is not indicative of, nor does it guarantee future results. There can be no assurance that similar performance may be experienced in the future. All information is as of March 31, 2022 unless otherwise noted.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND PROJECTIONS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Tiptree's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "should," "target," "will," "view," "confident," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Tiptree's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Tiptree's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as described in the Tiptree's other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release. The factors described therein are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect the forward-looking statements provided. Consequently, actual performance could be materially different from the results described or anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Tiptree Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In light of the risks and uncertainties inherent in all projections, the inclusion of forward-looking statements and projections in this presentation should not be considered as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives or plans will be achieved. Numerous factors, including those described in Tiptree's Annual Report on Form 10K or in Tiptree's other filings with the SEC, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

MARKET AND INDUSTRY DATA

Certain market data and industry data used in this presentation were obtained from reports of governmental agencies and industry publications and surveys. Tiptree Inc. believes the data from third-party sources to be reliable based upon management's knowledge of the industry, but have not independently verified such data and as such, make no guarantees as to its accuracy, completeness or timeliness.

NOT AN OFFER OR A SOLICIATION

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or to engage in any other transaction with Tiptree, its subsidiaries or its affiliates. The information in this document is not targeted at the residents of any particular country or jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In this document, financial measures derived from consolidated financial data are sometimes used but not presented in the financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Management's reasons for using these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are posted in the Appendix.

1

Tiptree Overview

($ in millions)

Our Approach

Focus on

Value

Oriented

Profitable

Investment

Underwriting

Approach

Patient Capital

Think Like

Owners

Partner

(32% insider

ownership1)

1 Long-term focus on total shareholder return while generating consistent earnings

2 Strong track record of returning capital to shareholders

3 Diversified capital allocation strategy with Fortegra as our largest operating business

Metrics2

U.S

U.S.

Europe

Financials

Warranty

Warranty

Real

Insurance

Solutions

Solutions

Assets

Capital allocation and investment management

$294mm equity

$892mm investment

$171mm equity

$75mm Adj. Net Income2

portfolio

$21mm Adj. Net Income

Stable, predictable

Consistent, profitable

Investments in

loss exposures

underwriting

operating companies

Diversified sources

High-quality

of earnings

investment portfolio

Select opportunistic

Substantial fee-based

Active management

investments

revenues

of reinsurance

Combines specialty insurance with investment management to drive attractive risk-adjusted returns

2

1

As of March 31, 2022.

2

Operating metrics represent Q1'22 last twelve months (LTM). See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Operating Performance

($ in millions)

Q1'22 Capital Allocation & Annual Performance Comparison

Shareholder Total Return (as of December 31, 2021)

Business Lines

Insurance

  • Underwriting & fees
  • Investments

Tiptree Capital

Corporate

Total Tiptree

Adjusted ROAE%

Stockholders'

Equity1

Q1'22

$294.3

$171.1

$(82.2)

$383.2

Adjusted Net Income2

Q1'21 Q1'22

LTM LTM

$47.5 $75.1

$39.8 $66.1

$7.7 $9.0

$37.6 $21.1

$(27.4) $(30.1)

$57.7 $66.2

15.7% 17.0%

Tiptree

Russell

S&P

2000

500

1 Year

178.7%

14.8%

28.7%

3 Year

37.7%

20.0%

26.0%

5 Year

19.4%

12.0%

18.5%

From Jun'073

9.7%

8.6%

10.5%

Q1'22 LTM Highlights

Insurance:26.4% Adj. ROAE

  • Growth in insurance underwriting and fee revenues
  • Combined ratio improvement
  • $200 million investment from Warburg Pincus, providing growth capital and validating underlying value of Fortegra

Tiptree Capital: 11.7% Adj. ROAE

  • Increase in charter rates from shipping investments
  • Strong returns in mortgage business

1 Represents total stockholders' equity. Total stockholders' equity net of non-controlling interests was $366.6 million as of March 31, 2022. 2 See the appendix for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP metrics including Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average equity.

3 At inception in 2007, book value per share was $5.36

3

Tiptree Snapshot

($ in millions)

Adjusted Net Income1

$66.2

$57.7

LTM

LTM

Q1'21

Q1'22

Adj ROAE%

15.6%

17.0%

Tiptree Sum of the Parts

Pro-forma

Value/TIPT

SOTP Value

diluted share4

$739 million2

$20.01

(Transaction multiple)

$167 million

$4.52

(Book value ex. NCI)

Holding Company

$54 million3

$1.46

(Book value)

$960 million

$25.99

1)

See the appendix for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures including Adjusted Net Income.

2)

Estimated Based on Warburg Pincus valuation multiple of 13.5x Adj. Net Income, multiplied by LTM Adjusted Net Income of $75.1 million, multiplied by Tiptree's 72.9% pro-forma, as converted ownership percentage as of 3/31/2022.

4

3)

Pro-forma Q1'22 Tiptree holdco book equity of $(83) million plus $140 million of transaction proceeds that will be used to extinguish $110 million of Fortress debt, assumed from Tiptree, and $30 million to repay notes to Tiptree, used for general corporate purposes.

4)

Diluted shares as of March 31, 2022, represents basic outstanding shares of 34,877,897 plus dilutive shares of 2,054,496 which includes unvested RSUs, outstanding options and outstanding warrants (both assumed to be exercised cashless).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tiptree Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 21:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
