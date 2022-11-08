Tiptree : Fact Sheet

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value.
Established in 2007, we have a significant track record investing in the insurance sector and across a variety of other industries, including mortgage origination, specialty finance and shipping. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, we seek to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses.
Fortegra
Capital Allocation
Disciplined Underwriting
Diverse Sources of Capital
Specialty Insurance
+
Insurance
+
Tiptree
Underwriting & Fees
Investments
Capital
OUR BUSINESS
Key Statistics
(as of 9/30/22 unless otherwise noted)
Ticker: NASDAQ
TIPT
Company Founded
2007
Publicly Listed
2013
Closing Price (11/1/22)
$12.51
Book Value per share1
$10.68
Dividends per share
$0.16/annum
Book Equity (ex. NCI)
$387 million
Shares Outstanding
36,247,257
Q3'22 LTM Net Income
$(1.5) million
Q3'22 LTM Adj. Net Income1
$65.7 million
A LEADING SPECIALTY INSURANCE BUSINESS, FORTEGRA
Established, growing, vertically integrated specialty insurer that focuses on admitted and non- admitted insurance lines and extended warranties and service contracts
Unique and diverse combination of underwriting and fee revenues (premium & premium equivalents)
Target products that have more frequency but less severity & catastrophic risk
Avoid aggregations of risk that could result in catastrophic exposure
Agent-driven,"one-to-many" distribution model with long-standing, economically aligned partnerships
Diversified strategy - allocation of capital across broad sectors, geographies, businesses,
and asset types, including control acquisitions, fixed income, equity investments, and alternatives
Patient capital partner - long-term perspective provides flexibility to focus on strategy and profitability through multiple market cycles
Value-oriented- focus on investment opportunities that provide sustainable cash flow and potential for capital appreciation
Experienced management - senior leadership with experience across numerous industry sectors
1 Non-GAAP - Should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. Management's rationale for use and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalent can be found in our Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2022 under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations".
OUR PERFORMANCE
Our goal is to enhance shareholder value by generating consistent growth and profitability as measured by Adjusted Net Income and growth in share price plus dividends. Investors in the initial 2007 capital raise have experienced a compounded annual growth rate of 7.8%2 in price per share plus dividends.
Adjusted Net Income 1
Shareholder Total Return
($ in millions)
(as of 09/30/2022)
Tiptree
Russell
S&P
2000
500
1 Year
9.0%
(23.5)%
(15.5)%
$51.4
$63.9
$65.7
3 Year
15.9%
4.3%
8.2%
$22.3
$27.6
5 Year
14.2%
3.6%
9.2%
$21.4
From Jun'072
7.8%
6.2%
8.1%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q3'22
LTM
CLOSING THE VALUATION GAP
A management objective is to close the gap between share price and intrinsic value per share. We are committed to growing earnings and Adjusted Net Income while providing transparency into our strategy and financial performance. Since 2014, we have returned $135 million to shareholders through stock buy-backs and dividends.
Pro-forma
Value/TIPT
SOTP Value
diluted share5
$748 million3
$19.98
(Transaction multiple)
$240 million4
$6.41
(Book value ex. NCI)
$988 million
$26.39
Looking Ahead
Significant opportunities ahead to achieve value creation objectives at Fortegra
Continue to focus on long-term shareholder value creation
Total annualized return from Jun. 12, 2007 to Sept. 30, 2022 to original investors of Tiptree Financial Partners, L.P. defined as total dividends per share plus share price as of Sept. 30, 2022.
Estimated based on Warburg Pincus valuation multiple of 13.5x Adj. Net Income, multiplied by LTM Adj. Net Income of $80.3 million, multiplied by Tiptree's 72.6% as converted ownership as of Q3'22, less deferred tax liability of $38.2 million recorded as of Q3'22.
Includes Tiptree Inc. stockholders' equity of Mortgage, Tiptree Capital - Other and Corporate, excluding the deferred tax liability of $38.2 million relating to Tiptree's investment in Fortegra.
Diluted shares as of Sept. 30, 2022, represents basic shares of 36,247,257 plus dilutive shares of 1,183,350 which includes unvested RSUs & outstanding options (assumed to be exercised cashless). The information in this document may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks & uncertainties, which could cause actual results & developments to differ materiallyfrom these statements. A complete discussion of these risks & uncertaintiesis contained in the Company's reports & documents filed from time to time with the SEC.
