Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tiptree Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIPT   US88822Q1031

TIPTREE INC.

(TIPT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
12.45 USD   -2.35%
05:51pTiptree : Fact Sheet
PU
11/03Tiptree Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16th & 17th in Dallas, TX
BU
11/03Transcript : Tiptree Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiptree : Fact Sheet

11/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OUR STRATEGY

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value.

Established in 2007, we have a significant track record investing in the insurance sector and across a variety of other industries, including mortgage origination, specialty finance and shipping. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, we seek to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses.

Fortegra

Capital Allocation

Disciplined Underwriting

Diverse Sources of Capital

Specialty Insurance

+

Insurance

+

Tiptree

Underwriting & Fees

Investments

Capital

OUR BUSINESS

Key Statistics

(as of 9/30/22 unless otherwise noted)

Ticker: NASDAQ

TIPT

Company Founded

2007

Publicly Listed

2013

Closing Price (11/1/22)

$12.51

Book Value per share1

$10.68

Dividends per share

$0.16/annum

Book Equity (ex. NCI)

$387 million

Shares Outstanding

36,247,257

Q3'22 LTM Net Income

$(1.5) million

Q3'22 LTM Adj. Net Income1

$65.7 million

A LEADING SPECIALTY INSURANCE BUSINESS, FORTEGRA

  • Established, growing, vertically integrated specialty insurer that focuses on admitted and non- admitted insurance lines and extended warranties and service contracts
  • Unique and diverse combination of underwriting and fee revenues (premium & premium equivalents)
  • Target products that have more frequency but less severity & catastrophic risk
  • Avoid aggregations of risk that could result in catastrophic exposure
  • Agent-driven,"one-to-many" distribution model with long-standing, economically aligned partnerships
  • Scalable technology enhances underwriting results, operational efficiency and our partners' experience

OUR APPROACH TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION

  • Diversified strategy - allocation of capital across broad sectors, geographies, businesses,
    and asset types, including control acquisitions, fixed income, equity investments, and alternatives
  • Patient capital partner - long-term perspective provides flexibility to focus on strategy and profitability through multiple market cycles
  • Value-oriented- focus on investment opportunities that provide sustainable cash flow and potential for capital appreciation
  • Experienced management - senior leadership with experience across numerous industry sectors

1 Non-GAAP - Should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. Management's rationale for use and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalent can be found in our Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2022 under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations".

OUR PERFORMANCE

Our goal is to enhance shareholder value by generating consistent growth and profitability as measured by Adjusted Net Income and growth in share price plus dividends. Investors in the initial 2007 capital raise have experienced a compounded annual growth rate of 7.8%2 in price per share plus dividends.

Adjusted Net Income 1

Shareholder Total Return

($ in millions)

(as of 09/30/2022)

Tiptree

Russell

S&P

2000

500

1 Year

9.0%

(23.5)%

(15.5)%

$51.4

$63.9

$65.7

3 Year

15.9%

4.3%

8.2%

$22.3

$27.6

5 Year

14.2%

3.6%

9.2%

$21.4

From Jun'072

7.8%

6.2%

8.1%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Q3'22

LTM

CLOSING THE VALUATION GAP

A management objective is to close the gap between share price and intrinsic value per share. We are committed to growing earnings and Adjusted Net Income while providing transparency into our strategy and financial performance. Since 2014, we have returned $135 million to shareholders through stock buy-backs and dividends.

Pro-forma

Value/TIPT

SOTP Value

diluted share5

$748 million3

$19.98

(Transaction multiple)

$240 million4

$6.41

(Book value ex. NCI)

$988 million

$26.39

Looking Ahead

  • Significant opportunities ahead to achieve value creation objectives at Fortegra
  • Continue to focus on long-term shareholder value creation
    • Invest in existing subsidiaries
    • Seek new acquisition opportunities
    • Opportunistic share repurchases
    • Maintain consistent dividends

Tiptree Management

Michael Barnes

Executive Chairman

Jonathan Ilany

Chief Executive Officer

Randy Maultsby

President

Sandra Bell

Chief Financial Officer

Scott McKinney

Deputy CFO

Neil Rifkind

General Counsel

Julia Wyatt

Chief Operating Officer

Investor Relations Contact

660 Steamboat Road Greenwich, CT 06830 212.446.1400 ir@tiptreeinc.com

  1. Total annualized return from Jun. 12, 2007 to Sept. 30, 2022 to original investors of Tiptree Financial Partners, L.P. defined as total dividends per share plus share price as of Sept. 30, 2022.
  2. Estimated based on Warburg Pincus valuation multiple of 13.5x Adj. Net Income, multiplied by LTM Adj. Net Income of $80.3 million, multiplied by Tiptree's 72.6% as converted ownership as of Q3'22, less deferred tax liability of $38.2 million recorded as of Q3'22.
  3. Includes Tiptree Inc. stockholders' equity of Mortgage, Tiptree Capital - Other and Corporate, excluding the deferred tax liability of $38.2 million relating to Tiptree's investment in Fortegra.
  4. Diluted shares as of Sept. 30, 2022, represents basic shares of 36,247,257 plus dilutive shares of 1,183,350 which includes unvested RSUs & outstanding options (assumed to be exercised cashless). The information in this document may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks & uncertainties, which could cause actual results & developments to differ materiallyfrom these statements. A complete discussion of these risks & uncertaintiesis contained in the Company's reports & documents filed from time to time with the SEC.

Disclaimer

Tiptree Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 22:50:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TIPTREE INC.
05:51pTiptree : Fact Sheet
PU
11/03Tiptree Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 14th Annual Southwest IDE..
BU
11/03Transcript : Tiptree Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/02Tiptree : Overview
PU
11/02TIPTREE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
11/02Earnings Flash (TIPT) TIPTREE Posts Q3 Revenue $363.5M
MT
11/02Tiptree Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11/02Tiptree Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/02Tiptree Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
11/02Tiptree Inc. Declares Cash Dividend, Payable on November 28, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 202 M - -
Net income 2021 38,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 462 M 462 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 472
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart TIPTREE INC.
Duration : Period :
Tiptree Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIPTREE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Ilany Director
Randy Maultsby President & Director
Sandra E. Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Gene Barnes Executive Chairman
Julia H. Wyatt Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIPTREE INC.-7.81%462
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.25%51 834
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.80%20 443
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.25%10 738
HAL TRUST-16.34%10 576
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.86%9 977