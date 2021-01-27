Tiptree Inc. : Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Common Stock Distributions

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) announced the income tax treatment of its 2020 common stock distribution payments. Total 2020 distributions to common stockholders were $0.16 per share and are considered return of capital, as set forth below.
|
CUSIP 88822Q103
|
FORM 1099-DIV
|
Box 1a
|
Box 1b
|
Box 2a
|
Box 2b
|
Box 3
|
Box 5
|
Record Date
|
Payment
Date
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Qualified
Dividends
|
Capital Gain
Distributions
|
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
|
Nondividend
Distributions
|
Section 199A
Dividends
|
3/23/2020
|
3/30/2020
|
$0.04
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$0.04
|
-
|
5/18/2020
|
5/25/2020
|
$0.04
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$0.04
|
-
|
8/24/2020
|
8/31/2020
|
$0.04
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$0.04
|
-
|
11/23/2020
|
11/30/2020
|
$0.04
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$0.04
|
-
|
Total
|
$0.16
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
$0.16
|
-
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Tiptree Inc. distributions.
About Tiptree
Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Fortegra, is a specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005952/en/