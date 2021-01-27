Tiptree Inc. : Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Common Stock Distributions

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) announced the income tax treatment of its 2020 common stock distribution payments. Total 2020 distributions to common stockholders were $0.16 per share and are considered return of capital, as set forth below.

CUSIP 88822Q103 FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 3 Box 5 Record Date Payment

Date Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Qualified Dividends Capital Gain

Distributions Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Nondividend

Distributions Section 199A

Dividends 3/23/2020 3/30/2020 $0.04 - - - - $0.04 - 5/18/2020 5/25/2020 $0.04 - - - - $0.04 - 8/24/2020 8/31/2020 $0.04 - - - - $0.04 - 11/23/2020 11/30/2020 $0.04 - - - - $0.04 - Total $0.16 - - - - $0.16 -

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Tiptree Inc. distributions.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Fortegra, is a specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005952/en/