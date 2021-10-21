Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tiptree Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIPT   US88822Q1031

TIPTREE INC.

(TIPT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/21 10:41:04 am
15.81 USD   +0.57%
10:18aTIPTREE INC. : to Present at the 2021 CFANY Insurance Conference on Wednesday, November 10
BU
10/12Financial Stocks Mixed This Afternoon
MT
10/12Financial Stocks Little Changed This Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiptree Inc. : to Present at the 2021 CFANY Insurance Conference on Wednesday, November 10

10/21/2021 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”) today announced that Richard Kahlbaugh, CEO of The Fortegra Group, and Sandra Bell, CFO of Tiptree Inc. will participate in the virtual 25th Annual Insurance Conference hosted by the CFA Society of New York and Raymond James on Wednesday, November 10. Tiptree’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:10 pm ET. For details and registration information, please visit https://www.cfany.org/event/25th-annual-insurance-conference/.

Interested investors and other parties may watch the live webcast of the presentation for a fee on the event website. An online replay and presentation materials will also be available after the webcast on Tiptree’s investor website.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. The company’s largest operating business, Fortegra, is a leading specialty insurer, which focuses on niche lines and fee-oriented services. The company also allocates capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about TIPTREE INC.
10:18aTIPTREE INC. : to Present at the 2021 CFANY Insurance Conference on Wednesday, November 10
BU
10/12Financial Stocks Mixed This Afternoon
MT
10/12Financial Stocks Little Changed This Afternoon
MT
10/12Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
10/12TIPTREE : Says its Insurance Subsidiary Fortegra Receives $200 Million Investment From War..
MT
10/12TIPTREE : Warburg Pincus Investment in Fortegra Presentation
PU
10/12TIPTREE : ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN FORTEGRA FROM WARBURG PINCUS LLC - Form 8-K
PU
10/12TIPTREE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Finan..
AQ
10/12TIPTREE : Announces Strategic Investment in Fortegra From Warburg Pincus LLC
BU
09/23TIPTREE : Insurance Unit Opens Branch in Czech Republic
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 815 M - -
Net income 2020 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,83x
Yield 2020 3,19%
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 372
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart TIPTREE INC.
Duration : Period :
Tiptree Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIPTREE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Ilany Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randy Maultsby President
Sandra E. Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Gene Barnes Executive Chairman
Julia H. Wyatt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIPTREE INC.213.15%525
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)32.23%70 212
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.57%26 276
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA19.85%17 478
HAL TRUST29.18%15 019
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)1.97%14 031