Tiptree Inc. : to Present at the 2021 CFANY Insurance Conference on Wednesday, November 10

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”) today announced that Richard Kahlbaugh, CEO of The Fortegra Group, and Sandra Bell, CFO of Tiptree Inc. will participate in the virtual 25th Annual Insurance Conference hosted by the CFA Society of New York and Raymond James on Wednesday, November 10. Tiptree’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:10 pm ET. For details and registration information, please visit https://www.cfany.org/event/25th-annual-insurance-conference/.

Interested investors and other parties may watch the live webcast of the presentation for a fee on the event website. An online replay and presentation materials will also be available after the webcast on Tiptree’s investor website.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. The company’s largest operating business, Fortegra, is a leading specialty insurer, which focuses on niche lines and fee-oriented services. The company also allocates capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

