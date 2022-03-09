Log in
    TIPT   US88822Q1031

TIPTREE INC.

(TIPT)
03/22 04:00:00 pm
12.3 USD   +4.68%
TIPTREE : Overview – March 2022
PU
Tiptree Financial Swings to Q4 Loss Per Share; Revenue Rises
MT
TIPTREE : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
Tiptree : Overview – March 2022

03/09/2022
Company Overview

March 2022

Disclaimers

LIMITATIONS ON THE USE OF INFORMATION

This presentation has been prepared by Tiptree Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Tiptree", "the Company" or "we") solely for informational purposes, and not for the purpose of updating any information or forecast with respect to Tiptree, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliates or any other purpose. Tiptree reports a non-controlling interest in certain operating subsidiaries that are not wholly owned. Unless otherwise noted, all information is of Tiptree on a consolidated basis before non-controlling interest. Neither Tiptree nor any of its affiliates makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and no such party shall have any liability for such information. These materials and any related oral statements are not all-inclusive and shall not be construed as legal, tax, investment or any other advice. You should consult your own counsel, accountant or business advisors. Performance information is historical and is not indicative of, nor does it guarantee future results. There can be no assurance that similar performance may be experienced in the future. All information is as of December 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND PROJECTIONS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Tiptree's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "should," "target," "will," "view," "confident," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Tiptree's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Tiptree's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as described in the Tiptree's other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release. The factors described therein are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect the forward-looking statements provided. Consequently, actual performance could be materially different from the results described or anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Tiptree Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In light of the risks and uncertainties inherent in all projections, the inclusion of forward-looking statements and projections in this presentation should not be considered as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives or plans will be achieved. Numerous factors, including those described in Tiptree's Annual Report on Form 10K or in Tiptree's other filings with the SEC, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

MARKET AND INDUSTRY DATA

Certain market data and industry data used in this presentation were obtained from reports of governmental agencies and industry publications and surveys. Tiptree Inc. believes the data from third-party sources to be reliable based upon management's knowledge of the industry, but have not independently verified such data and as such, make no guarantees as to its accuracy, completeness or timeliness.

NOT AN OFFER OR A SOLICIATION

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or to engage in any other transaction with Tiptree, its subsidiaries or its affiliates. The information in this document is not targeted at the residents of any particular country or jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In this document, financial measures derived from consolidated financial data are sometimes used but not presented in the financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Management's reasons for using these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are posted in the Appendix.

1

Tiptree Overview

($ in millions)

Our Approach

Focus on

Value

Oriented

Profitable

Investment

Underwriting

Approach

Patient Capital

Think Like

Owners

Partner

(32% insider

ownership1)

1 Long-term focus on total shareholder return while generating consistent earnings

2 Strong track record of returning capital to shareholders

3 Diversified capital allocation strategy with Fortegra as our largest operating business

Metrics2

U.S

U.S.

Europe

Financials

Warranty

Warranty

Real

Insurance

Solutions

Solutions

Assets

Capital allocation and investment management

$304mm equity

$910mm investment

$182mm equity

$67mm Adj. Net Income2

portfolio

$28mm Adj. Net Income

Stable, predictable

Consistent, profitable

Investments in

loss exposures

underwriting

operating companies

Diversified sources

High-quality

of earnings

investment portfolio

Select opportunistic

Substantial fee-based

Active management

investments

revenues

of reinsurance

Combines specialty insurance with investment management to drive attractive risk-adjusted returns

2

1

As of December 31, 2021.

2

See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. Operating metrics represent full year 2021.

Tiptree Snapshot

($ in millions)

Adjusted Net Income1

$63.9

$51.4

2020 2021

Adj ROAE%

13.1%

16.5%

Tiptree Sum of the Parts

Pro-forma

Value/TIPT

SOTP Value

diluted share

$717 million2

$19.57

(Transaction multiple)

$177 million

$4.83

(Book value ex. NCI)

Holding Company

$53 million3

$1.45

(Book value)

$947 million

$25.85

1) See the appendix for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures including Adjusted Net Income.

2) Estimated Based on Warburg Pincus valuation multiple of 13.5x Adj. Net Income, multiplied LTM Adjusted Net Income of $66.8 million, multiplied by Tiptree's 79.5% ownership pro-forma as of closing date.3

3) Pro-forma Q4'21 Tiptree holdco book equity of $(87) million plus $140 million of transaction proceeds that will be used to extinguish $110 million of Fortress debt, assumed from Tiptree, and $30 million to repay notes to Tiptree, used for general corporate purposes.

Financial Results

($ in millions, except per share information)

Q4'20

Q4'21

2020

2021

Total Revenues

$257.4

$319.5

$810.3

$1,200.5

Net income (loss)

$14.3

$(0.4)

$(29.2)

$38.1

Diluted EPS

$0.40

$(0.01)

$(0.86)

$1.09

Adjusted net income1

$16.2

$16.9

$51.4

$63.9

Adjusted ROAE1

17.6%

16.8%

13.1%

16.5%

Total shares outstanding

32.7

34.1

Book Value per share1

$10.90

$11.22

Adjusted Net Income by business

$63.9

$16.9

$51.4

$10.8

Tiptree Capital

$16.2

- Other

$2.6

$4.5

$17.4

$0.9

Mortgage

$10.5

$1.9

$27.6

$28.6

$9.1

$3.7

$14.1

$1.6

$20.4

$3.9

$66.8 Fortegra

$10.6

$13.6

$32.8

$43.4

$(5.4)

$(7.4)

$(8.1)

$(23.2)

$(25.1)

$(31.1)

Corporate

Key Highlights - 2021

Revenuesup 31%, excluding the impact of investment gains/losses

  • Continued growth in Fortegra's earned premiums, service and administration fees and investment income
  • Cyclical high in dry-bulk charter rates
  • Mortgage origination volumes down 9% with gain on sale margins down 170bps; partially offset by increased servicing fees & positive MSR marks

Adj net incomeof $63.9mm, increased by 24% versus prior year

  • Improved combined ratio at Fortegra driven by operating efficiencies
  • Offset by increased performance-based incentive compensation expense and related tax impacts

BVPSof $11.22 increased by 4.4% over prior year driven by net income

  • Decrease of $0.15 from Q3'21 driven by unrealized losses on available for sale securities (impacting AOCI)

Q4'19

Q4'20

Q4'21

2019

2020

2021

4

1 For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP metrics Adjusted net income, adjusted return on average equity and book value per share to GAAP financials, see the Appendix.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Tiptree Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
