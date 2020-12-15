Log in
TIPTREE INC.

TIPTREE INC.

(TIPT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/15 04:00:00 pm
5.34 USD   +0.19%
05:55pTIPTREE : Virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference Presentation
PU
11/20TIPTREE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/12TIPTREE : Overview – November 2020
PU
Tiptree : Virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference Presentation

12/15/2020 | 05:55pm EST
Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

November 2020

Disclaimers

LIMITATIONS ON THE USE OF INFORMATION

This presentation has been prepared by Tiptree Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Tiptree", "the Company" or "we") solely for informational purposes, and not for the purpose of updating any information or forecast with respect to Tiptree, its subsidiaries or any of its affiliates or any other purpose. Tiptree reports a non-controlling interest in certain operating subsidiaries that are not wholly owned. Unless otherwise noted, all information is of Tiptree on a consolidated basis before non-controlling interest. Neither Tiptree nor any of its affiliates makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and no such party shall have any liability for such information. These materials and any related oral statements are not all-inclusive and shall not be construed as legal, tax, investment or any other advice. You should consult your own counsel, accountant or business advisors. Performance information is historical and is not indicative of, nor does it guarantee future results. There can be no assurance that similar performance may be experienced in the future. All information is as of September 30, 2020 unless otherwise noted.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND PROJECTIONS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" which involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Tiptree's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "should," "target," "will," "view," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Tiptree's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Tiptree's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as described in the Tiptree's other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release. The factors described therein are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect the forward-looking statements provided. Consequently, actual performance could be materially different from the results described or anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Tiptree Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In light of the risks and uncertainties inherent in all projections, the inclusion of forward-looking statements and projections in this presentation should not be considered as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives or plans will be achieved. Numerous factors, including those described in Tiptree's Annual Report on Form 10K or in Tiptree's other filings with the SEC, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

MARKET AND INDUSTRY DATA

Certain market data and industry data used in this presentation were obtained from reports of governmental agencies and industry publications and surveys. Tiptree Inc. believes the data from third-party sources to be reliable based upon management's knowledge of the industry, but have not independently verified such data and as such, make no guarantees as to its accuracy, completeness or timeliness.

NOT AN OFFER OR A SOLICIATION

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or to engage in any other transaction with Tiptree, its subsidiaries or its affiliates. The information in this document is not targeted at the residents of any particular country or jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

In this document, financial measures derived from consolidated financial data are sometimes used but not presented in the financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. Management's reasons for using these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are posted in the Appendix.

1

Tiptree Overview

($ in millions)

Our Approach

Focus on

Value

Oriented

Profitable

Investment

Underwriting

Approach

Patient Capital

Think Like

Owners

Partner

(30.8% insider

ownership1)

1 Fortegra's platform is the "core asset" of our operating strategy

2 Long-term focus on generating consistent earnings and growth in book value per share

3 Strong track record of returning capital to shareholders

Metrics2

Insurance

Insurance

Warranty

Financials

Real

U.S.

Europe

Solutions

Assets

Capital allocation and investment management

$281m equity

$611m investment

$149m equity

$67m Operating EBITDA

portfolio

$44m Op EBITDA

Stable, predictable

Consistent, profitable

Investments in

loss exposures

underwriting

operating companies

Diversified sources

High-quality

of earnings

investment portfolio

Select opportunistic

Substantial fee-based

Active management

investments

revenues

of reinsurance

Combines specialty insurance with investment management to drive attractive risk-adjusted returns

1 As of September 30, 2020. Operating metrics represent Q3'20 last twelve months (LTM).

2

2 See appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Operating Performance

($ in millions)

Q3'20 Capital Allocation & Annual Performance Comparison

Q3'20 Last Twelve Month Highlights

Tiptree

Invested

Equity

Capital1,2

Business Lines

Q3'20

Q3'20

Insurance

$281.0

$339.9

- Underwriting

Reduced by $54.9m of acquisition

- Investments

purchase price amortization

(or $1.63 per share after-tax)

Tiptree Capital

$148.9

$148.9

Corporate

$(82.2)

$(82.2)

Total Tiptree

$347.7

$406.6

  • Corporate interest expense2
  • Total shares outstanding

Operating EBITDA1

Q3'19 Q3'20

LTM LTM

$63.9 $66.9

$47.7 $55.2

$16.2 $11.7

$17.7 $43.5

$(22.4) $(19.6)

$59.2 $90.8

$19.8 $22.1

34.6 33.6

Operating EBITDA of $90.8m, up 53.4% from Q3 2019

  • Return on average invested capital (ROAIC%) of 16.5%3

Insurance: 16.6% Operating ROAIC%

  • Growth in insurance underwriting income and fee revenue
  • Continued growth in unearned premiums and deferred revenue (an indicator of future revenues)
  • Acquisition of Smart Auto to accelerate auto warranty growth

Tiptree Capital: 25.8% Operating ROAIC%

  • Strong mortgage volumes and margins
  • Positive operating contributions from shipping investments

Corporate:

  • Stable corporate operating expenses

1 See the appendix for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP metrics including Invested Capital and Operating EBITDA.

2 Invested Capital adds-back $54.9m of purchase price amortization, net of tax. LTM Corporate Debt related interest expense includes $13.2m in Insurance business and $8.9m interest expense In Corporate3 3 Return on Average Invested Capital % (ROAIC%) equals LTM Operating EBITDA of $90.8m less LTM Corporate Interest expense of $22.1m over five-point average invested capital of $417.3m.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Tiptree Inc. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:54:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 765 M - -
Net income 2019 18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2019 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
Yield 2019 1,97%
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 994
Free-Float 64,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Ilany Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Gene Barnes Executive Chairman
Julia H. Wyatt Chief Operating Officer
Sandra E. Bell Chief Financial Officer
Bradley E. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIPTREE INC.-34.40%179
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.66%27 385
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB15.34%13 682
KINNEVIK AB70.72%12 866
LIFCO AB (PUBL)30.68%8 063
SOMFY SA56.11%5 701
