  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tiptree Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TIPT   US88822Q1031

TIPTREE INC.

(TIPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiptree : Fact Sheet - June 2021

06/15/2021 | 03:16pm EDT
OUR STRATEGY

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets, and other investments. Our principal operating business, Fortegra, is a leading specialty insurer that strategically combines underwriting and fee revenue to generate predictable returns for shareholders. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital.

We evaluate our performance primarily by comparing our shareholders' long-term total return on capital, as measured by Adjusted Net Income and growth in book value per share plus dividends.

Fortegra

Capital Allocation Expertise

Disciplined Underwriting

Diverse Sources of Capital

Specialty Insurance

+

Insurance

+

Tiptree

Underwriting & Fees

Investments

Capital

OUR BUSINESS

Key Statistics

(as of 3/31/21 unless otherwise noted)

Ticker: NASDAQ

TIPT

Company Founded

2007

Publicly Listed

2013

Closing Price (6/11/21)

$10.51

Book Value per share1

$11.63

Dividends per share

$0.16/annum

Book Equity (ex. NCI)1

$378 million

Shares Outstanding

32,538,486

Q1'21 LTM Net Income

$66.0 million

Q1'21 LTM Adj. Net Income1

$57.7 million

A LEADING SPECIALTY INSURANCE PLATFORM, FORTEGRA

  • Established, growing, vertically integrated specialty insurer that focuses on admitted and non- admitted insurance programs and balance sheet light extended warranties and service contracts
  • Unique and diverse combination of underwriting and fee revenues (premium & premium equivalents)
  • Target programs with a small premium per risk profile, which have more frequency but significantly less severity
  • Avoid aggregations of risk that could result in catastrophic exposure
  • Agent-drivenbusiness with a "one-to-many" distribution model and economically aligned partnerships
  • Scalable technology enhances underwriting results, operational efficiency and the consumer experience

OUR APPROACH TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION

  • Diversified strategy - allocation of capital across broad sectors, geographies, businesses, and asset types, including fixed income, equity investments, and control acquisitions
  • Patient capital partner - long-term perspective provides flexibility to focus on strategy and profitability through multiple market cycles
  • Value-oriented- focus on investment opportunities that provide sustainable cash flow and potential for capital appreciation
  • Experienced management - senior leadership with experience across numerous industry sectors

1 Non-GAAP - Should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. Management's rationale for use and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalent can be found herein our Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2021 under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations".

OUR PERFORMANCE

Our goal is to enhance shareholder value by generating consistent growth and profitability as measured by Adjusted Net Income and growth in book value per share plus dividends. Investors in the initial 2007 capital raise have experienced a compounded annual growth rate of 8.9%2 in book value per share plus dividends.

Adjusted Net Income 1

($ in millions)

$57.7

$29.5

Q1'20 LTM Q1'21 LTM

Book value per share1

Cumulative dividends paid since June 2007

Accumulated insurance purchase acct'g. amort. (net of tax/NCI)

$0.29

$5.36

2007

Book value per share2 plus dividends paid

$1.33

$1.43

$1.73

$1.84

$1.37

$ 1.76

$2.36

$2.52

$2.56

$

0.62

$

2.20

$1.95

$2.07

$1.85

$8.90

$

10.14

$

9.97

$10.79

$11.52

$10.90

$11.63

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Q1'21

CLOSING THE VALUATION GAP

A management objective is to close the gap between share price and intrinsic value per share. We are committed to growing earnings and Adjusted Net Income while providing transparency into our strategy and financial performance. Since 2014, we have returned $125 million to shareholders through stock buy-backs and dividends.

BOOK VS. MARKET VALUE

$11.63 + $1.84 VS. $10.51

Q1'21

Intangible

6/11/21

BVPS1

Amortization3

Price

(Net of tax)

PEER MULTIPLE COMPARISONS 4

Looking ahead

  • Grow admitted premiums while maintaining underwriting standards
  • Successfully launch and grow surplus lines
  • Continue to grow capital-light warranty programs
  • Continued geographic expansion
  • Focus on growing and improving long-term investment returns

Tiptree Management

Michael Barnes

Executive Chairman

Jonathan Ilany

Chief Executive Officer

Sandra Bell

Chief Financial Officer

Neil Rifkind

General Counsel

Julia Wyatt

Chief Operating Officer

Randy Maultsby

Managing Director

Price/Adj. New Income

22.3x

5.9x

Tiptree

Specialty P&C

Price/Book

2.2x

0.9x

Tiptree

Specialty P&C

Investor Relations Contact

Scott McKinney

299 Park Avenue, 13th Floor New York, NY 10171

212.446.1400 ir@tiptreeinc.com

  1. Total annualized return from Jun. 12, 2007 to March 31, 2021 to original investors of Tiptree Financial Partners, L.P. defined as total dividends per share plus book value per share as of March 31, 2021.
  2. Accumulated intangible amortization from Insurance company, net of tax.
  3. Source: S&P Capital IQ. Tiptree share price as of 6/11/21. Peers include AMSF, AFG, AIZ, ALL, GBLI, JRVR, KNSL, MKL, PLMR, PRA, PROS, PTVC.B, RLI, TIG and WRB.

The information in this document may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's reports and documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Certain market data has been obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable but has not been independently verified by us.

Disclaimer

Tiptree Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 19:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 815 M - -
Net income 2020 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,83x
Yield 2020 3,19%
Capitalization 333 M 333 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 372
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart TIPTREE INC.
Duration : Period :
Tiptree Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIPTREE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Ilany Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Gene Barnes Executive Chairman
Julia H. Wyatt Chief Operating Officer
Bradley E. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIPTREE INC.102.79%333
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.80%29 699
HAL TRUST31.27%15 641
KINNEVIK AB56.00%11 115
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 302
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY28.81%10 099