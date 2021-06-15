Tiptree : Fact Sheet - June 2021

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets, and other investments. Our principal operating business, Fortegra, is a leading specialty insurer that strategically combines underwriting and fee revenue to generate predictable returns for shareholders. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital.
We evaluate our performance primarily by comparing our shareholders' long-term total return on capital, as measured by Adjusted Net Income and growth in book value per share plus dividends.
Fortegra
Capital Allocation Expertise
Disciplined Underwriting
Diverse Sources of Capital
Specialty Insurance
Insurance
Tiptree
Underwriting & Fees
Investments
Capital
OUR BUSINESS
Key Statistics
(as of 3/31/21 unless otherwise noted)
Ticker: NASDAQ
TIPT
Company Founded
2007
Publicly Listed
2013
Closing Price (6/11/21)
$10.51
Book Value per share1
$11.63
Dividends per share
$0.16/annum
Book Equity (ex. NCI)1
$378 million
Shares Outstanding
32,538,486
Q1'21 LTM Net Income
$66.0 million
Q1'21 LTM Adj. Net Income1
$57.7 million
A LEADING SPECIALTY INSURANCE PLATFORM, FORTEGRA
Established, growing, vertically integrated specialty insurer that focuses on admitted and non- admitted insurance programs and balance sheet light extended warranties and service contracts
Unique and diverse combination of underwriting and fee revenues (premium & premium equivalents)
Target programs with a small premium per risk profile, which have more frequency but significantly less severity
Avoid aggregations of risk that could result in catastrophic exposure
Agent-drivenbusiness with a "one-to-many" distribution model and economically aligned partnerships
Scalable technology enhances underwriting results, operational efficiency and the consumer experience
OUR APPROACH TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION
Diversified strategy - allocation of capital across broad sectors, geographies, businesses, and asset types, including fixed income, equity investments, and control acquisitions
Patient capital partner - long-term perspective provides flexibility to focus on strategy and profitability through multiple market cycles
Value-oriented- focus on investment opportunities that provide sustainable cash flow and potential for capital appreciation
Experienced management - senior leadership with experience across numerous industry sectors
1 Non-GAAP - Should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. Management's rationale for use and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalent can be found herein our Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2021 under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations".
OUR PERFORMANCE
Our goal is to enhance shareholder value by generating consistent growth and profitability as measured by Adjusted Net Income and growth in book value per share plus dividends. Investors in the initial 2007 capital raise have experienced a compounded annual growth rate of 8.9%2 in book value per share plus dividends.
Adjusted Net Income 1
($ in millions)
$57.7
$29.5
Q1'20 LTM Q1'21 LTM
Book value per share1
Cumulative dividends paid since June 2007
Accumulated insurance purchase acct'g. amort. (net of tax/NCI)
$0.29
$5.36
2007
Book value per share2 plus dividends paid
$1.33
$1.43
$1.73
$1.84
$1.37
$ 1.76
$2.36
$2.52
$2.56
$
0.62
$
2.20
$1.95
$2.07
$1.85
$8.90
$
10.14
$
9.97
$10.79
$11.52
$10.90
$11.63
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Q1'21
CLOSING THE VALUATION GAP
A management objective is to close the gap between share price and intrinsic value per share. We are committed to growing earnings and Adjusted Net Income while providing transparency into our strategy and financial performance. Since 2014, we have returned $125 million to shareholders through stock buy-backs and dividends.
BOOK VS. MARKET VALUE
$11.63 + $1.84 VS. $10.51
Q1'21
Intangible
6/11/21
BVPS1
Amortization3
Price
(Net of tax)
PEER MULTIPLE COMPARISONS 4
Looking ahead
Grow admitted premiums while maintaining underwriting standards
Successfully launch and grow surplus lines
Continue to grow capital-light warranty programs
Continued geographic expansion
Focus on growing and improving long-term investment returns
Tiptree Management
Michael Barnes
Executive Chairman
Jonathan Ilany
Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Bell
Chief Financial Officer
Neil Rifkind
General Counsel
Julia Wyatt
Chief Operating Officer
Randy Maultsby
Managing Director
Price/Adj. New Income
22.3x
5.9x
Tiptree
Specialty P&C
Price/Book
2.2x
0.9x
Tiptree
Specialty P&C
Investor Relations Contact
Scott McKinney
299 Park Avenue, 13th Floor New York, NY 10171
212.446.1400 ir@tiptreeinc.com
Total annualized return from Jun. 12, 2007 to March 31, 2021 to original investors of Tiptree Financial Partners, L.P. defined as total dividends per share plus book value per share as of March 31, 2021.
Accumulated intangible amortization from Insurance company, net of tax.
Source: S&P Capital IQ. Tiptree share price as of 6/11/21. Peers include AMSF, AFG, AIZ, ALL, GBLI, JRVR, KNSL, MKL, PLMR, PRA, PROS, PTVC.B, RLI, TIG and WRB.
The information in this document may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's reports and documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Certain market data has been obtained from third party sources we believe to be reliable but has not been independently verified by us.