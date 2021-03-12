Tiptree : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)

2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Tiptree Inc. warrant 2022
04/10/2018
06/30/2022
Common Stock
401,854
7.59
D
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
The reporting person ceased to be a 10% holder on April 10, 2018. Pursuant to a buyback program the Company repurchased its shares and on 12/31/2020 the Reporting Person became a 10% holder. The Reporting Person was not aware of this fact until Tiptree Inc. filed its Form 10-K on March 11, 2021. Exhibit List: Exhibit 24-Power of Attorney
/s/ Neil C. Rifkind, as Attorney-in-fact for Arif Inayatullah
03/12/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
