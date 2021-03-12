Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tiptree Inc.    TIPT

TIPTREE INC.

(TIPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiptree : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)

03/12/2021 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC FORM 3SEC Form 3

FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Inayatullah Arif
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O TIPTREE INC.
299 PARK AVENUE, 13TH FL.
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10171
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
03/11/2021 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
TIPTREE INC. [ TIPT]
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director X 10% Owner
Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Common Stock 2,972,094 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Tiptree Inc. warrant 2022 04/10/2018 06/30/2022 Common Stock 401,854 7.59 D
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
The reporting person ceased to be a 10% holder on April 10, 2018. Pursuant to a buyback program the Company repurchased its shares and on 12/31/2020 the Reporting Person became a 10% holder. The Reporting Person was not aware of this fact until Tiptree Inc. filed its Form 10-K on March 11, 2021. Exhibit List: Exhibit 24-Power of Attorney
/s/ Neil C. Rifkind, as Attorney-in-fact for Arif Inayatullah 03/12/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Tiptree Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 15:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TIPTREE INC.
10:33aTIPTREE  : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)
PU
08:55aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Firms Trading Higher Ahead of Friday's Market Open
MT
03/11TIPTREE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
03/11TIPTREE  : Reports Higher Q4 Results
MT
03/11TIPTREE INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
03/11TIPTREE  : Reports Q4 and 2020 Financial Results
BU
03/11TIPTREE  : Earnings Flash (TIPT) TIPTREE Reports Q4 Revenue $257.4M
MT
01/27TIPTREE INC.  : Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Common Stock Distributions
BU
01/04TIPTREE INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors ..
AQ
2020TIPTREE  : Virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 810 M - -
Net income 2020 -29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,83x
Yield 2020 3,19%
Capitalization 181 M 181 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 994
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart TIPTREE INC.
Duration : Period :
Tiptree Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIPTREE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Ilany Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandra E. Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Gene Barnes Executive Chairman
Julia H. Wyatt Chief Operating Officer
Bradley E. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TIPTREE INC.16.53%186
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.05%30 660
KINNEVIK AB-1.61%13 552
LIFCO AB (PUBL)13.05%9 563
SOMFY SA4.62%5 965
DUBAI INVESTMENTS PJSC6.21%1 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ