TIPTREE INC.

(TIPT)
05/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
12.13 USD   +4.30%
Tiptree to Hold Conference Call for Q1 2022 Results on Friday, May 6, 2022
BU
TIPTREE : 2021 Investor Letter
PU
Fortegra Acquires ITC Compliance
PR
Tiptree to Hold Conference Call for Q1 2022 Results on Friday, May 6, 2022

05/02/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (the “Company”) will hold a conference call and live webcast on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the Company’s Q1 2022 results. A copy of the Q1 2022 investor presentation, to be used during the conference call, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the call, located at www.tiptreeinc.com.

If you have a question for management that you would like answered on the call, please submit your question to ir@tiptreeinc.com prior to the start of the call.

To Listen to the Webcast

The conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiptreeinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call
Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-4018
International: 1-201-689-8471

To Hear the Conference Call Playback
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13728397

A replay of the call will be available from Friday, May 6, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until midnight Eastern on Friday, May 13, 2022.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value. Established in 2007, we have a significant track record investing in the insurance sector and across a variety of other industries, including mortgage origination, specialty finance and shipping. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, we seek to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


All news about TIPTREE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 202 M - -
Net income 2021 38,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 406 M 406 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 472
Free-Float 63,9%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Ilany Director
Randy Maultsby President & Director
Sandra E. Bell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Gene Barnes Executive Chairman
Julia H. Wyatt Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIPTREE INC.-15.91%406
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-13.16%61 718
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.74%26 974
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-7.72%13 929
HAL TRUST-5.90%12 536
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-11.65%11 140