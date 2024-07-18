Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) (the “Company”) will hold a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 10:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s Q2 2024 results. A copy of the Q2 2024 investor presentation, to be used during the conference call, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the call, located at www.tiptreeinc.com.

If you have a question for management that you would like answered on the call, please submit your question to ir@tiptreeinc.com prior to the start of the call.

To Listen to the Webcast

The conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.tiptreeinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-407-4018

International: 1-201-689-8471

To Hear the Conference Call Playback

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13746746

A replay of the call will be available from Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, until midnight Eastern on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value. Established in 2007, Tiptree has a significant track record investing across a variety of industries and asset types, including the insurance, asset management, specialty finance, real estate and shipping sectors. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, Tiptree seeks to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses. For more information, please visit tiptreeinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

