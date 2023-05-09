Advanced search
    TGR   GB00BFYMWJ95

TIRUPATI GRAPHITE PLC

(TGR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:44:50 2023-05-09 am EDT
33.40 GBX   +11.33%
06:46aTirupati Graphite confident of its unique offering on successful year
AN
05:44aBOE Could Begin to Cautiously Cut Rates in 4Q
DJ
04:52aFTSE 100 Falls After Weaker UK House Price Data
DJ
Tirupati Graphite confident of its unique offering on successful year

05/09/2023 | 06:46am EDT
(Alliance News) - Tirupati Graphite PLC on Tuesday was optimistic of its prospects for future growth, after seeing both revenue and production increase annual.

For the year ended March 31, the graphite and graphene company posted unaudited revenue from sales of GBP2.9 million, up 76% from GBP1.7 million year-on-year.

Gross profit was GBP1.4 million, up from GBP507,112 a year prior. Total production increased by 59% to 4,770 tonnes from 2,996 tonnes.

Tirupati said that the development of new capacities and overcoming bottlenecks made up the larger part of its activities during the year.

It added that several measures had been implemented successfully, including reducing operating costs, better handling of adverse weather conditions, and initiating renewable energy generation.

"We have now completed the first phase of our development into a global leader in this niche speciality material space. In the process, we have successfully managed episodes of extreme difficulty, but have remained firmly focused on our objectives and targets," said Executive Chair Shishir Poddar.

He added: "The stage is now set for us to build a sustainable flake graphite company. Our key differentiator is and remains that we are the only company that has been founded and managed by a team that specialises in this speciality material, thus helping us to be cost effective as evidenced by our lower capital intensity and operating cost."

Tirupati Graphite shares were trading 10% higher at 33.40 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

