Tirupati Graphite PLC - London-based supplier of flake graphite for energy transition uses - Says all resolutions put forward by requisitioner group of shareholders do not pass at general meeting. Motions to remove now Chief Executive Shishir Poddar, joint-Managing Director Puruvi Poddar and Executive Director Alastair Bath do not pass, as over 55% reject the proposals. Roughly the same amount reject proposals to appoint Mark Rollins, Leo Koot, Isabel de Salis and Murat Erden as directors.

CEO Poddar says: "We are very pleased to have maintained the ongoing support of our shareholders, who understand the significant opportunities ahead for the company, led by the current management team and board of directors. Following the results today, as previously announced, Mr Michael Lynch-Bell assumes the role of non-executive chairman, and I move to chief executive, with immediate effect.

"With the general meeting now behind us, the company remains focussed on our long-term ambition of providing 8% of the world's global flake graphite demand by 2030, maintaining our step by step growth strategy in sync with the evolving markets for this critical mineral. We look forward to updating stakeholders further on this and our wider financial and strategic progress over coming months."

Current stock price: 4.80 pence

12-month change: down 92%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

