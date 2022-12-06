Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tirupati Graphite plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TGR   GB00BFYMWJ95

TIRUPATI GRAPHITE PLC

(TGR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-05 am EST
36.50 GBX   -12.05%
03:01aTirupati Graphite expanding its footprint
AQ
03:01aTirupati Graphite expanding its footprint
EQ
12/05TRADING UPDATES: Sancus returns GBP1.6 million; Versarien's UK loan
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tirupati Graphite expanding its footprint

12/06/2022 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Tirupati Graphite PLC
Tirupati Graphite expanding its footprint

06.12.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

06.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Tirupati Graphite PLC
United States
ISIN: GB00BFYMWJ95
EQS News ID: 1505665

 
End of News EQS News Service

1505665  06.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505665&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TIRUPATI GRAPHITE PLC
03:01aTirupati Graphite expanding its footprint
AQ
03:01aTirupati Graphite expanding its footprint
EQ
12/05TRADING UPDATES: Sancus returns GBP1.6 million; Versarien's UK loan
AN
12/05Tirupati Graphite Completes New Shares Placement; Shares Down 12%
MT
11/25Tirupati Graphite plc Announces the Appointment of Douglas Wright as Non-Executive Dire..
CI
11/24IN BRIEF: Tirupati Graphite shares rise on plans to up production
AN
11/24Tirupati Graphite plc Provides an Update on the Ongoing Developments and Operations of ..
CI
10/27UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/26UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/25UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,12 M 1,37 M 1,37 M
Net income 2021 -1,28 M -1,56 M -1,56 M
Net cash 2021 0,34 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -47,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,8 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 62,0x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart TIRUPATI GRAPHITE PLC
Duration : Period :
Tirupati Graphite plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TIRUPATI GRAPHITE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shishir Kumar Poddar Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Ameya Gogate Chief Financial Officer
Christian Dennis Non-Executive Director
Hemant Kumar Poddar Non-Executive Director
Rajesh Kedia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TIRUPATI GRAPHITE PLC-57.06%39
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-6.88%57 488
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-1.73%47 909
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%40 790
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-30.10%11 344
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.21%9 557