Tirupati Graphite PLC - Graphite and graphene producer with operations in Madagascar and India - Announces pilot trials to update its 2017 definitive feasibility study for its Montepuez production plant in Mozambique. Says trials will be used to optimise its processing flow sheet, as well as reduce carbon emissions and waste generation.

Executive Chair Shishir Poddar says: "The pilot trials that we have announced today will be crucial in enhancing the economics of development plans of the Montepuez project, including reducing costs and environmental impact as well as for business development purposes."

Current stock price: 33.35 pence, up 0.2% on Monday

12-month change: up 32%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.