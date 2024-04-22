TIRUPATI TYRES LIMITED
CIN: L25111MH1988PLC285197
Address: B1/D, Utkarsh Co-op Housing Society, M.A. Road, Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400058, Maharashtra
Mail id:tirupatityres1988@gmail.com, Website:www.tirupatityres.com, Phone No.: 022-26204220
April 22, 2024
To,
Listing Department
The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
BSE Limited
Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No C-62,G-Block,
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,
Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001.
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400098.
Scrip Code
: 539040
Scrip ID
: TTIL
Sub.: Compliance Certificate pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.
Dear Sir/Madam,
In compliance with Regulation 40(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find attached compliance certificate received from M/s. JCA & Co., Practicing Company Secretary for the year ended as on 31st March 2024.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
For Tirupati Tyres Limited
Avinash Anil Digitally signed by
Avinash Anil Ghorpade
Ghorpade Date: 2024.04.22 12:11:18 +05'30'
_______________________
Avinash Anil Ghorpade
Managing Director & CFO
DIN: 09848799
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tirupati Tyres Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2024 07:15:05 UTC.