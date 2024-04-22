TIRUPATI TYRES LIMITED

CIN: L25111MH1988PLC285197

Address: B1/D, Utkarsh Co-op Housing Society, M.A. Road, Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400058, Maharashtra

Mail id:tirupatityres1988@gmail.com, Website:www.tirupatityresltd.in, Phone No.: 022-26204220

________________________________________________________________________________

April 22, 2024

To,

Listing Department The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Limited Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No C-62,G-Block, P.J. Towers, Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra Dalal Street, Fort, (E), Mumbai - 400098. Mumbai - 400 001. Scrip Code: 539040; Scrip ID: TTIL Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub.: Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended as on 31st March 2024.

In pursuant to Regulation 76 of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018., M/s. JCA & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, have issued Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended as on 31st March 2024.

Kindly consider the cited information on your records.

For Tirupati Tyres Limited

Avinash Anil Digitally signed by

Avinash Anil Ghorpade

Ghorpade Date: 2024.04.22 12:10:25 +05'30'

_______________________

Avinash Anil Ghorpade

Managing Director & CFO

DIN: 09848799