TIRUPATI TYRES LIMITED
CIN: L25111MH1988PLC285197
Address: B1/D, Utkarsh Co-op Housing Society, M.A. Road, Andheri (West) Mumbai - 400058, Maharashtra
Mail id:tirupatityres1988@gmail.com, Website:www.tirupatityresltd.in, Phone No.: 022-26204220
________________________________________________________________________________
April 22, 2024
To,
Listing Department
The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
BSE Limited
Vibgyor Towers, 4th Floor, Plot No C-62,G-Block,
P.J. Towers,
Opp. Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra
Dalal Street, Fort,
(E), Mumbai - 400098.
Mumbai - 400 001.
Scrip Code: 539040;
Scrip ID: TTIL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub.: Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended as on 31st March 2024.
In pursuant to Regulation 76 of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018., M/s. JCA & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, have issued Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended as on 31st March 2024.
Kindly consider the cited information on your records.
For Tirupati Tyres Limited
Avinash Anil Digitally signed by
Avinash Anil Ghorpade
Ghorpade Date: 2024.04.22 12:10:25 +05'30'
_______________________
Avinash Anil Ghorpade
Managing Director & CFO
DIN: 09848799
