Grab agrees world's biggest SPAC merger, valued at nearly $40 billion

The merger, the biggest blank-check company deal ever, underscores the frenzy on Wall Street as shell firms have raised $99 billion in the United States so far this year after a record $83 billion fundraising in 2020.

Singapore-based Grab's agreement with a special purpose acquisition company backed by Altimeter Capital includes a more than $4 billion private investment in public equity by investors including BlackRock, Fidelity International, Janus Henderson Investors and Temasek Holdings.

Grab said its decision to become a public company was driven by strong financial performance in 2020, despite the pandemic.

Reuters earlier reported that Grab would announce the deal on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Mike Harrison)

By Anshuman Daga