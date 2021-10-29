Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tiscali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIS   IT0004513666

TISCALI S.P.A.

(TIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

September 2021 Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98

10/29/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98

Cagliari, October 29, 2021

In compliance with Consob request sent to the Company on July 14, 2009, pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5 of the Law Decree No. 58/98, the Company hereby provides to the market the following information concerning the Tiscali Group as at September 30, 2021.

NET FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS OF TISCALI GROUP AND TISCALI SPA, WITH SHORT-TERM COMPONENTS SHOWN

SEPARATELY FROM MEDIUM/LONG-TERM ONES

The net financial indebtedness as at September 30, 2021 amounted to EUR 101,3 million.

On 30 September 2021, the Company made the payment of the half-yearly interest on the Senior loan, as required by the contractual agreements.

Notes:

  1. It includes ii) the short-term portion of finance lease payables relating to network infrastructure investments and capitalised lease contracts in application of IFRS 16 for EUR 8.2 million (including the short-term portion of the Sa Illetta lease contract in application of IFRS 16 for EUR 2.6 million);(ii) a loan granted by Sarda factoring for EUR 1 million; (iii) other bank payables for EUR 1.5 million;(iv) debt relating to the fourth tranche of the convertible and converting bond loan referred to in the agreement signed on May 14, 2021 with N&G. The tranche in question was issued on 7 September 2021 for the amount of EUR 3 millions.
  2. It includes the current portion of the Senior loan and other non-current bank loans;
  3. It includes the following items: i) the long-term portion of the Senior Loan and other long-term bank loans, respectively for EUR 69.9 million and EUR 3.5 million; ii) the long-term portion of the financial lease payables related to the investments for the network infrastructure and capitalised lease contracts in accordance with IFRS 16 for EUR 13.7 million (including the long-term portion of the Sa Illetta lease contract in accordance with

IFRS 16 for EUR 10 million);

Tiscali S.p.A.

Headquarters Località Sa Illetta km 2.300, 09123 Cagliari, Italia

Tel. +39 070 4601 1

Shareholders' Capital. 63,655,159.37 fully paid-up

VAT 02375280928

R.E.A. 191784

C.C.I.A.A. Cagliari

tiscali.com

  1. It includes the long-term component of trade payables and payables for long-term tax bills in instalments of EUR 8.8 million.

OVERDUE DEBT POSITIONS OF THE TISCALI GROUP AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

As at September 30, 2021, net overdue trade payables amounted to EUR 22.4 million, of which

4.8 million are overdue by more than 12 months (net of payment plans agreed with suppliers and net of credit amounts or claims against the same suppliers). As at September 30, 2021 overdue financial debts amounted to EUR 0.4 million (net of credit positions).

There were overdue tax debts for approximately EUR 16.9 million, of which 10.6 million are overdue by more than 12 months. There were also overdue debts towards social security institutions amounting to EUR 0.1 million.

It should be noted that the Company's staff leaving indemnities at 30 September 2021 amounted to EUR 2.7 million.

POSSIBLE REACTIONS OF THE CREDITORS OF THE GROUP AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

There have been no suspensions of relationships with suppliers capable of affecting the course of business.

As at September 30, 2021, the group received reminders for payment only within the ordinary course of business. As at that date, the total main injunctions for payment received, as a result of the definition of certain positions, amounted to EUR 2.7 million, of which the residual not paid off as still in negotiation, opposition or subject to an installment scheme amounted to EUR 1 million.

RELATIONSHIPS WITH TISCALI S.P.A. AND THE TISCALI GROUP RELATED PARTIES

The Tiscali Group holds relationships with related parties on terms deemed as customary in the respective reference markets, taking into account the characteristics of the goods and services provided.

The table below summarizes the income statement and balance sheet for the Tiscali Group as at September 30, 2021, arising from transactions with related parties.

  1. Monteverdi S.r.l.: company participated by the Chief Executive Officer and reference shareholder Renato Soru. The relationship concerned refers to a leasing contract for a space used for the storage of business documentation.
  2. Istella: company partially owned by Chief Executive Officer and reference shareholder Renato Soru. The relationship concerned refers to supply, by Tiscali, of IT services (hosting of network equipment) from October 2018. In addition, since December 2019, Istella provides Tiscali with consulting services for software development and assistance for customer care automation.
  3. CC&Soci: controlled by CC Holding Srl, it holds an 11.8% stake in Amsicora S.r.l. (a 9,73% shareholder of the Company as at September 30, 2021) and it has entered into a contract with Tiscali Spa in December 2020 for the provision of financial advisory services.

It shall be noted that the income statement and the balance sheet values reported in the table above do not include fees paid to Directors, Statutory Auditors and Top Managers tasked with strategic responsibilities.

STATEMENT OF THE EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF DRAWING UP THE COMPANY'S ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTS

I, the undersigned Roberto Lai, Executive in charge of drawing up the Company's accounting documents of Tiscali S.p.A., certify that, pursuant to Art. 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98 and subsequent amendments, that the accounting information contained in this press release is consistent with the official documents, books and accounting records.

Silvia Marchesoli

_____________________________________________________

Executive in charge of drawing up the Company's accounting documents

Information on Tiscali

Tiscali S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana. Milan: TIS) ), Smart Telco with the largest Fiber coverage available in Italy, provides its

customers - private individuals, companies and Public Administration - with a wide range of services: Broadband and UltraBroadband Fixed and Fixed Wireless Internet access, mobile phone services and value-added services (including security services, cloud and social media). As at June 30, 2021, Tiscali recorded a customer portfolio of 648,300 units. Tiscali is also one of Italy's leading news websites, with 10 million visitors per month. Tiscali's website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it

Disclaimer

Tiscali S.p.A. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 18:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TISCALI S.P.A.
02:02pSeptember 2021 Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98
PU
10/12OUTCOME OF BOD : approval of the Half-Yearly Report as at 30 June 2021
PU
10/09Tiscali Spa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
10/07TISCALI S P A : Senior debt restructuring agreement with Banca Intesa and Banco BPM
PU
10/05TISCALI S P A : August 2021 Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree..
PU
09/24TISCALI S P A : Updating of the corporate events calendar 2021
PU
09/06TISCALI S P A : July 2021 Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree N..
PU
08/09Iliad To Co-Invest In Telecom Italia's FiberCop For Fiber Network In Italy
MT
08/02TISCALI S P A : June 2021 Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree N..
PU
07/29TISCALI S P A : Outcome of today's BoD
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2021 -11,2 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net Debt 2021 101 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 102 M 120 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart TISCALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tiscali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TISCALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,02 €
Average target price 0,02 €
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Soru Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Trondoli Chairman
Alex Kossuta Chief Operating Officer
Anna Grigorevna Belova Independent Director
Vincenza Patrizia Rutigliano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TISCALI S.P.A.-39.25%120
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.42%217 897
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.01%131 343
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.52%128 606
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.19%101 751
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.20%88 830