September 2021 Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98

It includes the following items: i) the

It includes the current portion of the Senior loan and other

On 30 September 2021, the Company made the payment of the half-yearly interest on the Senior loan, as required by the contractual agreements.

The net financial indebtedness as at September 30, 2021 amounted to EUR 101,3 million.

NET FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS OF TISCALI GROUP AND TISCALI SPA, WITH SHORT-TERM COMPONENTS SHOWN

In compliance with Consob request sent to the Company on July 14, 2009, pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5 of the Law Decree No. 58/98, the Company hereby provides to the market the following information concerning the Tiscali Group as at September 30, 2021.

Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98

It includes the long-term component of trade payables and payables for long-term tax bills in instalments of EUR 8.8 million.

OVERDUE DEBT POSITIONS OF THE TISCALI GROUP AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

As at September 30, 2021, net overdue trade payables amounted to EUR 22.4 million, of which

4.8 million are overdue by more than 12 months (net of payment plans agreed with suppliers and net of credit amounts or claims against the same suppliers). As at September 30, 2021 overdue financial debts amounted to EUR 0.4 million (net of credit positions).

There were overdue tax debts for approximately EUR 16.9 million, of which 10.6 million are overdue by more than 12 months. There were also overdue debts towards social security institutions amounting to EUR 0.1 million.

It should be noted that the Company's staff leaving indemnities at 30 September 2021 amounted to EUR 2.7 million.

POSSIBLE REACTIONS OF THE CREDITORS OF THE GROUP AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

There have been no suspensions of relationships with suppliers capable of affecting the course of business.

As at September 30, 2021, the group received reminders for payment only within the ordinary course of business. As at that date, the total main injunctions for payment received, as a result of the definition of certain positions, amounted to EUR 2.7 million, of which the residual not paid off as still in negotiation, opposition or subject to an installment scheme amounted to EUR 1 million.

RELATIONSHIPS WITH TISCALI S.P.A. AND THE TISCALI GROUP RELATED PARTIES

The Tiscali Group holds relationships with related parties on terms deemed as customary in the respective reference markets, taking into account the characteristics of the goods and services provided.

The table below summarizes the income statement and balance sheet for the Tiscali Group as at September 30, 2021, arising from transactions with related parties.