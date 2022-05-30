Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tiscali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIS   IT0004513666

TISCALI S.P.A.

(TIS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/30 11:37:03 am EDT
0.0120 EUR   +6.19%
02:29pTISCALI S P A : Announcement about Tiscali reverse stock split
PU
05/17Tiscali Spa Announces CEO Changes
CI
05/17Tiscali Spa Appoints Renato Soru as Chairman
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tiscali S p A : Announcement about Tiscali reverse stock split

05/30/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tiscali reverse stock split following the resolution of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2022

Cagliari, May 30, 2022

Tiscali S.p.A. ("Tiscali" or the "Company"), a joint stock company listed on Euronext Milan of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that on June 6, 2022, the existing ordinary shares of the Company will be regrouped in the ratio of no. 1 new ordinary share for every no. 100 existing ordinary shares, in execution of the resolution approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Tiscali held on April 26, 2022, registered at the Companies' Register of Cagliari on April 29, 2022.

Specifically, will be regrouped:

  1. No. 6,317,974,400 existing ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Milan, in the ratio of No. 1 new ordinary share, having regular entitlement, bearing coupon No. 1 (ISIN IT0005496473) for every 100 existing ordinary shares, having regular entitlement, bearing coupon No. 2 (ISIN IT0004513666);
  2. No. 580,611,223 existing unlisted ordinary shares in the ratio of 1 new ordinary share, with regular dividend entitlement, bearing coupon No. 1 (ISIN IT0005496481) for every 100 existing ordinary shares, with regular dividend entitlement, bearing coupon No. 2 (ISIN IT0005415713).

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the total number of Tiscali's ordinary shares will be reduced from 6,898,585,623 ordinary shares to 68,985,856 ordinary shares, without any change in Tiscali's share capital, including 63,179,744 ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Milan and 5,806,112 ordinary shares not admitted to trading.

In order to allow the overall balancing of the Reverse Stock Split, 23 Tiscali ordinary shares not admitted to trading on Euronext Milan directly held by the shareholder Amsicora S.r.l., which has made itself available to allow their cancellation, will be cancelled.

The Reverse Stock Split will take place at Euronext Securities Milan and by the depository intermediaries, through the issue of the new grouped shares replacing the existing shares.

In order to ease the Reverse Stock Split transactions for individual shareholders and the management of any remainders that may arise, the Company has appointed Equita SIM S.p.A. to act as counterparty from 8 June 2022 to 10 June 2022 in the liquidation of the fractions of Tiscali ordinary shares regrouped in excess of the minimum number necessary to allow shareholders to hold a whole number of ordinary shares.

Through Monte Titoli S.p.A., depository intermediaries will also be given instructions to ensure that, subject to the actual availability of fractions of Tiscali's grouped shares, holders of a number of existing pre-grouping shares of less than 100 who should request to receive 1 new share, against payment of the relevant countervalue determined as above.

Tiscali S.p.A.

Registered office Località Sa Illetta km 2.300, 09123 Cagliari, Italia

Tel. +39 070 4601 1

Share Capital 78,655,159.37 fully paid-up

VAT No. 02375280928

R.E.A. No. 191784

C.C.I.A.A. Cagliari

tiscali.com

Such fractional shares will be liquidated, without incurring expenses, stamp duty or fees, on the basis of the official price of the Company's ordinary shares on June 3, 2022, i.e. the trading day prior to the day on which the reverse split transactions take place. This price will be communicated to Euronext Securities Milan and to the depositary intermediaries by June 6, 2022.

Press Office Ilenia Loi +39 07046011 iloi@tiscali.com

Tiscali S.p.A. (Italian Stock Exchange. Milan: TIS), Smart Telco with the largest fibre coverage in Italy, provides

its customers - individuals, businesses and Public Administration - a wide range of services: Internet access in Broadband and UltraBroadband fixed and fixed wireless, mobile phone services and value-added services (including security services, cloud and socialmedia). As at 31 December 2021, Tiscali had a customer portfolio of 642,6 thousand units. Tiscali is also one of the main Italian news portals, with over than 9 million visitors per month. Tiscali's website can be reached at www.tiscali.it.

Disclaimer

Tiscali S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 18:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TISCALI S.P.A.
02:29pTISCALI S P A : Announcement about Tiscali reverse stock split
PU
05/17Tiscali Spa Announces CEO Changes
CI
05/17Tiscali Spa Appoints Renato Soru as Chairman
CI
05/16TISCALI S P A : Outcome of today's Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting
PU
04/26TISCALI S P A : The Shareholders' Meetings approved the project of merger by incorporation..
PU
04/26TISCALI S.P.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/21TISCALI S P A : List of Directors published
PU
04/12TISCALI 2021 DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEME : stable revenues and improved net result in 2021
PU
04/06TISCALI S P A : February 2022 Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decr..
PU
04/06TISCALI S P A : Outcome of BoD - Draft financial statements 2021 - short version
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2021 -11,2 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 101 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,4 M 77,0 M 76,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart TISCALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tiscali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TISCALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,01 €
Average target price 0,01 €
Spread / Average Target -2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Davide Rota Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renato Soru Chairman
Alex Kossuta Chief Operating Officer
Maurizia Squinzi Independent Director
Serena Maria Torielli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TISCALI S.P.A.-35.06%76
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.08%215 862
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.12%137 714
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.86%111 348
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.06%101 633
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.78%81 961