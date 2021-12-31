Log in
    TIS   IT0004513666

TISCALI S.P.A.

(TIS)
  Report
Tiscali S p A : Calendar of Events 2022

12/31/2021 | 08:27am EST
Tiscali S.p.A Calendar of Events 2022

CALENDAR OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TISCALI S.P.A. FOR THE YEAR 2022

  • Approval of the Annual Financial Statements at December 31, 2021 Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:00
  • Approval of the Interim Report of the Company at June 30, 2022 Friday, September 30, 2022, 12:00

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF TISCALI S.P.A. FOR THE YEAR 2022

  • Approval of the Annual Financial Report at December 31, 2021 and appointment of the Board of Directors
    Single call: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 12:00

Press Office Ilenia Loi +39 07046011 iloi@tiscali.com

Information on Tiscali

Tiscali S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana. Milan: TIS) ), Smart Telco with the largest Fiber coverage available in Italy, provides its

customers - private individuals, companies and Public Administration - with a wide range of services: Broadband and UltraBroadband Fixed and Fixed Wireless Internet access, mobile phone services and value-added services (including security services, cloud and social media). As at June 30, 2021, Tiscali recorded a customer portfolio of 648,300 units. Tiscali is also one of Italy's leading news websites, with 10 million visitors per month. Tiscali's website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it

Tiscali S.p.A.

Headquarters Località Sa Illetta km 2.300, 09123 Cagliari, Italia

Tel. +39 070 4601 1

Shareholders' Capital. 63,655,159.37 fully paid-up

VAT 02375280928

R.E.A. 191784

C.C.I.A.A. Cagliari

tiscali.com

Disclaimer

Tiscali S.p.A. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 13:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
