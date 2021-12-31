Tiscali S.p.A Calendar of Events 2022

CALENDAR OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TISCALI S.P.A. FOR THE YEAR 2022

Approval of the Annual Financial Statements at December 31, 2021 Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:00

Approval of the Interim Report of the Company at June 30, 2022 Friday, September 30, 2022, 12:00

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF TISCALI S.P.A. FOR THE YEAR 2022

Approval of the Annual Financial Report at December 31, 2021 and appointment of the Board of Directors

Single call: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 12:00

Information on Tiscali

Tiscali S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana. Milan: TIS) ), Smart Telco with the largest Fiber coverage available in Italy, provides its

customers - private individuals, companies and Public Administration - with a wide range of services: Broadband and UltraBroadband Fixed and Fixed Wireless Internet access, mobile phone services and value-added services (including security services, cloud and social media). As at June 30, 2021, Tiscali recorded a customer portfolio of 648,300 units. Tiscali is also one of Italy's leading news websites, with 10 million visitors per month. Tiscali's website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it