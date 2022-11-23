Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tiscali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIS   IT0005496473

TISCALI S.P.A.

(TIS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-11-23 am EST
0.8008 EUR   -5.45%
03:07pTiscali S P A : Clarification regarding the press release issued on November 22, 2022
PU
10/28Tiscali S P A : and Aser Ventures, create Veesible, a new advertising concessionaire
PU
10/18Tiscali S P A : Group illustrates the contents and objectives of the 2022-2025 Business Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tiscali S p A : Clarification regarding the press release issued on November 22, 2022

11/23/2022 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clarification regarding the press release issued on November 22,

2022

Cagliari, November 23, 2022

With reference to the press release issued on November 22nd 2022, the Company specifies that the proposed proxy that will be submitted for approval at the upcoming shareholders' meeting will have a maximum total capacity of 60,000,000.00 euros, including premium, and not 120,000,000.00 euros as reported by some media publications.

The instrument, which is still to be defined, will be subject to approval by the shareholders' meeting and it will enable the Company to seize, with an appropriate timing, the most favorable conditions with the aim of supporting in an increasingly efficient way the implementation of the industrial plan

  • to date fully funded - as well as to seize the opportunity to carry out any extraordinary operations and/or capital strengthening.

Investor Relations Officer Patrizia Tammaro Silva patrizia.tammarosilva@tiscali.com+39 335 7959913

Press Office

Ilenia Loi

+39 07046011 iloi@tiscali.com

About Tiscali

Tiscali S.p.A. (Italian Stock Exchange. Milan: TIS), the Smart Telco with the largest Fibre coverage available in Italy, provides its

customers - individuals, businesses and PA - with a wide range of services: Broadband and UltraBroadband fixed and Fixed Wireless Internet access, Mobile Phone services and value-added services (including security, cloud and socialmedia services). Tiscali is also one of Italy's leading news portals, with over 9 million visitors per month to its credit. Tiscali's Web site can be reached at www.tiscali.it

Tiscali S.p.A.

Headquarters Location Sa Illetta km 2,300, 09123 Cagliari, Italy Tel. +39 070 4601 1

Cap. Soc. 185,513,965.37 i. v. P.IVA 02375280928 R.E.A. 191784 C.I.A. Cagliari tiscali.com

Disclaimer

Tiscali S.p.A. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 20:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TISCALI S.P.A.
03:07pTiscali S P A : Clarification regarding the press release issued on November 22, 2022
PU
10/28Tiscali S P A : and Aser Ventures, create Veesible, a new advertising concessionaire
PU
10/18Tiscali S P A : Group illustrates the contents and objectives of the 2022-2025 Business Pl..
PU
10/04Tiscali Spa acquired Retail operations of ISP Linkem Group from ISP Linkem Group.
CI
09/30Tiscali S P A : Integration to the press release dated September 26th, 2022
PU
09/30Tiscali S P A : Framework agreement for the supply of 22,000 IPV4 addresses
PU
09/26Tiscali S P A : acquires a controlling stake in 3Pitalia
PU
09/13Outcome Of Bod : approval of half-year financial report as of 30 June 2022
PU
09/12Tiscali Spa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/12Tiscali S P A : Results of the Board meeting of 8 July 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 144 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2022 -19,0 M -19,7 M -19,7 M
Net Debt 2022 101 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 -137x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 142 M 147 M 147 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 467
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart TISCALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tiscali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TISCALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,85 €
Average target price 0,60 €
Spread / Average Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Davide Rota Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renato Soru Chairman
Alex Kossuta Chief Operating Officer
Maurizia Squinzi Independent Director
Sara Testino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TISCALI S.P.A.-51.32%154
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-25.67%164 633
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.76%139 102
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.26%100 144
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.97%95 260
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-40.86%59 827