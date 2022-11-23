Tiscali S p A : Clarification regarding the press release issued on November 22, 2022

Clarification regarding the press release issued on November 22,

2022

Cagliari, November 23, 2022

With reference to the press release issued on November 22nd 2022, the Company specifies that the proposed proxy that will be submitted for approval at the upcoming shareholders' meeting will have a maximum total capacity of 60,000,000.00 euros, including premium, and not 120,000,000.00 euros as reported by some media publications.

The instrument, which is still to be defined, will be subject to approval by the shareholders' meeting and it will enable the Company to seize, with an appropriate timing, the most favorable conditions with the aim of supporting in an increasingly efficient way the implementation of the industrial plan

to date fully funded - as well as to seize the opportunity to carry out any extraordinary operations and/or capital strengthening.

