Tiscali S p A : Integration to the press release dated September 26th, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Integration to the press release dated September 26th, 2022

Cagliari, September 27th, 2022

As an integration to the press release published on September 26th, 2022, in order to provide useful details about the investment in 3PItalia (3PI) by the subsidiary Tiscali Italia S.p.A., the following are the main indicators of 3PI taken from the financial statements dated 12/31/2021:

Revenues: year 2020 €468,481 - year 2021 €911,118

Ebitda: year 2020 €47,655 - year 2021 €181,667

NFP: year 2020 €4,004 - year 2021 €97,564

It should also be noted that the transaction is not relevant for the purpose of applying the procedure for related party transactions.

