Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tiscali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIS   IT0005496473

TISCALI S.P.A.

(TIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:55 2022-09-30 am EDT
0.6180 EUR   -1.59%
10:24aTiscali S P A : Integration to the press release dated September 26th, 2022
PU
09/26Tiscali S P A : acquires a controlling stake in 3Pitalia
PU
09/13Outcome Of Bod : approval of half-year financial report as of 30 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tiscali S p A : Integration to the press release dated September 26th, 2022

09/30/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Integration to the press release dated September 26th, 2022

Cagliari, September 27th, 2022

As an integration to the press release published on September 26th, 2022, in order to provide useful details about the investment in 3PItalia (3PI) by the subsidiary Tiscali Italia S.p.A., the following are the main indicators of 3PI taken from the financial statements dated 12/31/2021:

Revenues: year 2020 €468,481 - year 2021 €911,118

Ebitda: year 2020 €47,655 - year 2021 €181,667

NFP: year 2020 €4,004 - year 2021 €97,564

It should also be noted that the transaction is not relevant for the purpose of applying the procedure for related party transactions.

Investor Relations e Ufficio Stampa

Patrizia Tammaro Silva

+39 335 7959913 patrizia.tammarosilva@tiscali.com ir@tiscali.com

Disclaimer

Tiscali S.p.A. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 14:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TISCALI S.P.A.
10:24aTiscali S P A : Integration to the press release dated September 26th, 2022
PU
09/26Tiscali S P A : acquires a controlling stake in 3Pitalia
PU
09/13Outcome Of Bod : approval of half-year financial report as of 30 June 2022
PU
09/12Tiscali Spa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/12Tiscali S P A : Results of the Board meeting of 8 July 2022
PU
06/06TISCALI S.P.A. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 100
FA
05/30Tiscali S P A : Announcement about Tiscali reverse stock split
PU
05/17Tiscali Spa Announces CEO Changes
CI
05/17Tiscali Spa Appoints Renato Soru as Chairman
CI
05/16Tiscali S P A : Outcome of today's Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 144 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2022 -19,0 M -18,5 M -18,5 M
Net Debt 2022 101 M 98,8 M 98,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -101x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 111 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart TISCALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tiscali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TISCALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,63 €
Average target price 0,60 €
Spread / Average Target -4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Davide Rota Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renato Soru Chairman
Alex Kossuta Chief Operating Officer
Maurizia Squinzi Independent Director
Sara Testino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TISCALI S.P.A.-63.91%109
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-25.64%162 277
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.62%135 801
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.57%93 641
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.21%85 656
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%55 163