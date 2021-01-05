Log in
TISCALI S.P.A.

(TIS)
Tiscali S p A : November 2020 Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98

01/05/2021 | 03:34am EST
Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98

Cagliari, January 4, 2021

In compliance with Consob request sent to the Company on July 14, 2009, pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5 of the Law Decree No. 58/98, the Company hereby provides to the market the following information concerning the Tiscali Group as at November 30, 2020.

NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE TISCALI GROUP AND OF TISCALI SPA, WITH SHORT-TERM COMPONENTS

SHOWN SEPARATELY FROM MEDIUM/LONG-TERM COMPONENTS

The net financial position as at November 30, 2020 amounted to EUR 96.1 million.

Net of the impact of the application of IFRS 16 (applied by the Company as of June 30, 2019, with retroactive effect from January 1, 2019), the Net Financial Position amounted to EUR 72.5 million as of November 30, 2020.

NET FINANCIAL POSITION

Eur (000)

Note

Tiscali

Of Which:

Group

Tiscali S.p.A.

November

November

30, 2020

30, 2020

A. Cash and bank deposits

1,886

94

B. Other Cash Equivalent

C. Securities held for trading

D. Current Assets (A) + (B) + (C)

1,886

94

E. Current financial receivables

F. Non-current financial receivables

G. Current bank payables

1,017

H. Current Portion of Issued Bonds

I. Current Portion of non-current debt

(1)

160

J. Other current financial debt

(2)

9,633

K. Current financial debt (G) + (H) + (I) + (J)

10,809

L. Net current financial debt (K) - (E) - (D) - (F)

8,924

(94)

M. Non-current bank payables

(3)

71,440

N. Issued Bonds

Tiscali S.p.A.

Headquarters Località Sa Illetta km 2.300, 09123 Cagliari, Italia

Tel. +39 070 4601 1

Shareholders' Capital. 51.655.159,37 fully paid-up

VAT 02375280928

R.E.A. 191784

C.C.I.A.A. Cagliari

tiscali.com

O. Other non-current debts

(4)

15,698

P. Non-current financial debt (M) + (N) + (O)

87,138

Q. Net financial debt (L) + (P)

96,062

(91)

Q. Net financial debt (L) + (P), Net of IFRS 16

72,541

(91)

Notes:

  1. It Includes the short-term component of bank loans;
  2. It Includes the following elements: the short-term portion of finance lease liabilities related to network infrastructure investments and lease contracts capitalised in accordance with IFRS 16;
  3. It Includes the long-term portion of long-term bank loans, including the Senior Loan.
  4. This item includes the long-term portion of finance lease liabilities related to network infrastructure investments and lease contracts capitalised in accordance with IFRS 16.

OVERDUE DEBT POSITIONS OF THE TISCALI GROUP AS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2020

As at November 30, 2020, net overdue trade payables amounted to EUR 21.3 million (net of payment plans agreed with suppliers and net of credit amounts or claims against the same suppliers). As at November 30, 2020 overdue financial debts amounted to EUR 0.4 million (net of credit positions).

There were also overdue tax debts for approximately EUR 13.1 million. There were also overdue debts towards social security institutions amounting to EUR 30,000.

POSSIBLE REACTIONS OF THE CREDITORS OF THE GROUP AS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2020

There have been no suspensions of relationships with suppliers capable of affecting the course of business.

As at November 30, 2020, the group received reminders for payment only within the ordinary course of business. As at that date, the total main injunctions for payment received, as a result of the definition of certain positions, amounted to EUR 2.1 million, of which the residual not paid off as still in negotiation, opposition or subject to an installment scheme amounted to EUR 1 million.

RELATIONSHIPS WITH TISCALI S.P.A. AND THE TISCALI GROUP RELATED PARTIES

The Tiscali Group holds relationships with related parties on terms deemed as customary in the respective reference markets, taking into account the characteristics of the goods and services provided.

The table below summarizes the income statement and balance sheet for the Tiscali Group as at November 30, 2020, arising from transactions with related parties.

INCOME STATEMENT

(EUR 000)

Monteverdi S.r.l.

Istella

TOTAL

BALANCE SHEET

(EUR 000)

Monteverdi S.r.l. Istella Convertible bond

TOTAL

Notes

Of which:

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

TISCALI GROUP

Tiscali S.p.A.

1

(26,7)

2

56,6

(83,3)

Of which:

TISCALI GROUP

Tiscali S.p.A.

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020

1

(43,5)

2

576,4

3

532,9

  1. Monteverdi S.r.l.: company participated by the Chief Executive Officer and reference shareholder Renato Soru. The relationship concerned refers to a leasing contract for a space used for the storage of business documentation.
  2. Istella: company partially owned by Chief Executive Officer and reference shareholder Renato Soru. The relationship concerned refers to supply, by Tiscali, of IT services (hosting of network equipment) from October 2018. In addition, since December 2019, Istella provides Tiscali with consulting services for software development and assistance for customer care automation..

It shall be noted that the income statement and the balance sheet values reported in the table above do not include fees paid to Directors, Statutory Auditors and Top Managers tasked with strategic responsibilities.

STATEMENT OF THE EXECUTIVE IN CHARGE OF DRAWING UP THE COMPANY'S ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTS

I, the undersigned Roberto Lai, Executive in charge of drawing up the Company's accounting documents of Tiscali S.p.A., certify that, pursuant to Art. 154-bis, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98 and subsequent amendments, that the accounting information contained in this press release is consistent with the official documents, books and accounting records.

Roberto Lai

_____________________________________________________

Executive in charge of drawing up the Company's accounting documents

Information on Tiscali

Tiscali S.p.A. (Borsa Italiana. Milan: TIS) ), Smart Telco with the largest Fiber coverage available in Italy, provides its

customers - private individuals, companies and Public Administration - with a wide range of services: Broadband and UltraBroadband Fixed and Fixed Wireless Internet access, mobile phone services and value-added services (including email, security services, cloud and social media). As at June 30, 2020, Tiscali recorded a customer portfolio of about 677,000 units. Tiscali is also one of Italy's leading news websites, with around 10 million visitors per month. Tiscali's website may be accessed at www.tiscali.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tiscali S.p.A. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:33:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
