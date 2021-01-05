Tiscali S p A : November 2020 Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98

Net of the impact of the application of IFRS 16 (applied by the Company as of June 30, 2019, with retroactive effect from January 1, 2019), the Net Financial Position amounted to EUR 72.5 million as of November 30, 2020.

The net financial position as at November 30, 2020 amounted to EUR 96.1 million.

NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE TISCALI GROUP AND OF TISCALI SPA, WITH SHORT-TERM COMPONENTS

In compliance with Consob request sent to the Company on July 14, 2009, pursuant to article 114, paragraph 5 of the Law Decree No. 58/98, the Company hereby provides to the market the following information concerning the Tiscali Group as at November 30, 2020.

Communication to the market as per Art. 114 par. 5 Leg. Decree No. 58/98

O. Other non-current debts (4) 15,698 P. Non-current financial debt (M) + (N) + (O) 87,138 Q. Net financial debt (L) + (P) 96,062 (91) Q. Net financial debt (L) + (P), Net of IFRS 16 72,541 (91)

It Includes the short-term component of bank loans; It Includes the following elements: the short-term portion of finance lease liabilities related to network infrastructure investments and lease contracts capitalised in accordance with IFRS 16; It Includes the long-term portion of long-term bank loans, including the Senior Loan. This item includes the long-term portion of finance lease liabilities related to network infrastructure investments and lease contracts capitalised in accordance with IFRS 16.

OVERDUE DEBT POSITIONS OF THE TISCALI GROUP AS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2020

As at November 30, 2020, net overdue trade payables amounted to EUR 21.3 million (net of payment plans agreed with suppliers and net of credit amounts or claims against the same suppliers). As at November 30, 2020 overdue financial debts amounted to EUR 0.4 million (net of credit positions).

There were also overdue tax debts for approximately EUR 13.1 million. There were also overdue debts towards social security institutions amounting to EUR 30,000.

POSSIBLE REACTIONS OF THE CREDITORS OF THE GROUP AS AT NOVEMBER 30, 2020

There have been no suspensions of relationships with suppliers capable of affecting the course of business.

As at November 30, 2020, the group received reminders for payment only within the ordinary course of business. As at that date, the total main injunctions for payment received, as a result of the definition of certain positions, amounted to EUR 2.1 million, of which the residual not paid off as still in negotiation, opposition or subject to an installment scheme amounted to EUR 1 million.

RELATIONSHIPS WITH TISCALI S.P.A. AND THE TISCALI GROUP RELATED PARTIES

The Tiscali Group holds relationships with related parties on terms deemed as customary in the respective reference markets, taking into account the characteristics of the goods and services provided.

The table below summarizes the income statement and balance sheet for the Tiscali Group as at November 30, 2020, arising from transactions with related parties.