Tiscali S p A : Tim and Tiscali sign executory contracts for co-investment through Fibercop

TIM AND TISCALI SIGN EXECUTORY CONTRACTS FOR CO- INVESTMENT THROUGH FIBERCOP

Rome, Cagliari, November 22nd 2020

TIM and Tiscali announce that they have signed executory contracts pertaining to the agreement reached last 27 August relating to a co-investment arrangement to set up a strategic partnership to develop the ultrabroadband market in Italy through Tiscali's commercial participation in the FiberCop project.

The enforceability of the contracts is subject to some regulatory conditions precedent.

A series of operating and commercial agreements have also been signed with immediate effect to govern the phases of the project, the first of which concerns streamlining the Tiscali network. In line with the FiberCop development plan, Tiscali will be able to activate new customers on the newly established network.

