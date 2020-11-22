Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Tiscali S.p.A.    TIS   IT0004513666

TISCALI S.P.A.

(TIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tiscali S p A : Tim and Tiscali sign executory contracts for co-investment through Fibercop

11/22/2020 | 05:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TIM AND TISCALI SIGN EXECUTORY CONTRACTS FOR CO- INVESTMENT THROUGH FIBERCOP

Rome, Cagliari, November 22nd 2020

TIM and Tiscali announce that they have signed executory contracts pertaining to the agreement reached last 27 August relating to a co-investment arrangement to set up a strategic partnership to develop the ultrabroadband market in Italy through Tiscali's commercial participation in the FiberCop project.

The enforceability of the contracts is subject to some regulatory conditions precedent.

A series of operating and commercial agreements have also been signed with immediate effect to govern the phases of the project, the first of which concerns streamlining the Tiscali network. In line with the FiberCop development plan, Tiscali will be able to activate new customers on the newly established network.

TIM Press Office +39 06 3688 2610 https://www.gruppotim.it/mediaTwitter: @TIMnewsroom

Tiscali Press Office

Ilenia Loi

+39 07046011 iloi@tiscali.com

TIM - Pubblico

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tiscali S.p.A. published this content on 22 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 10:58:00 UTC
11/22/2020 | 05:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about TISCALI S.P.A.
05:59aTISCALI S P A : Tim and Tiscali sign executory contracts for co-investment throu..
PU
10/01TISCALI S P A : Approval of the Half-Yearly Report as at 30 June 2020
PU
09/08TISCALI S.P.A. : half-yearly earnings release
08/27TISCALI S P A : TIM and Tiscali sign memorandum of understanding for co-investme..
PU
08/27Telecom Italia, Tiscali Agree on Ultra-Broadband Partnership
DJ
08/03TISCALI S P A : Updating of the corporate events calendar 2020
PU
06/11TISCALI S P A : Notice of request for conversion of 26 "Tiscali Conv 2019-2020" ..
PU
05/28TISCALI S P A : Outcome of today's Shareholders' Ordinary Meeting
PU
05/28TISCALI S.P.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
05/12TISCALI S P A : 2019 Draft Budget
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 153 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2020 -18,5 M -22,0 M -22,0 M
Net Debt 2020 86,4 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 172 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 484
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart TISCALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tiscali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TISCALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,02 €
Last Close Price 0,03 €
Spread / Highest target -55,9%
Spread / Average Target -55,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Renato Soru Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Trondoli Chairman
Alex Kossuta Chief Operating Officer
Anna Grigorevna Belova Independent Director
Manilo Marocco Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TISCALI S.P.A.211.93%204
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.94%248 451
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.35.11%131 000
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-9.63%89 182
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.02%83 614
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY5.30%57 116
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ