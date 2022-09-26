Tiscali S p A : acquires a controlling stake in 3Pitalia

PRESS RELEASE

Tiscali strengthens strategy to accelerate digital transformation of public administration and local governments

and acquires a controlling stake in 3Pitalia

Cagliari, 26 September 2022

Tiscali S.p.A. announced today the start of the strategic operation to expand its investment in 3PItalia, an Italian company specialized in the design and implementation of public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The acquisition of the majority stake in the company, which took place through the operating subsidiary Tiscali Italia S.p.A., represents an important piece in the mosaic of extraordinary operations that Tiscali is carrying out with the aim of building in the most effective way the pillars of the industrial plan approved by shareholders and the financial world.

The mission of 3PItalia, created in 2019 by Linkem and EasyGov, is to accelerate the country's digital transformation through public-private partnership models, thus supporting entities in terms of skills, investments and resources for the implementation of innovation projects that meet the needs of citizens and city users.

Thanks to the investment in 3PItalia Tiscali will strengthen its strategy for the digitization of the public Administration (PA) with particular reference to local authorities and small municipalities. Tiscali's CEO Davide Rota stated, "The acquisition of control of 3PItalia is a key element of Tiscali's business plan. 3PItalia, which already serves as the concessionaire of more than 400 municipalities across the country, has numerous digitization projects in the incubation phase. By creating an original model of aggregated innovation management, 3PItalia is a key player in the process of transformation and modernization of municipalities, in which Tiscali wants to be a primary player. We believe that the public-private partnership represents the best way to contribute to the country's digital transformation and to trigger virtuous development mechanisms related to the implementation of the PNRR, producing real benefits for citizens and businesses, overcoming territorial fragmentation. My best wishes go to the CEO Carlo Ghezzi, with whom we have been collaborating successfully for a few years now, and to the entire 3PI team."

The CEO of 3PItalia, Carlo Ghezzi, said, "The new corporate structure of 3Pitalia is an important step forward in the growth process of the company that has most believed and worked in public-private partnership at the local government level. The transaction will enable the company to focus and target increasingly ambitious goals. Thanks to the Linkem Tiscali Group for continuing to focus on this opportunity and in particular to Davide Rota and all the colleagues with whom we have the privilege of continuing a shared path."

Joining Ghezzi in the management of 3PItalia will be, as Chairman, Daniele Righi, Tiscali's Chief Innovation and Business Development Officer, and as members of the Board of Directors, Michele Benedetti, co-Founder of EasyGov, Fabio Bartoloni, CFO of Tiscali, and Andrea Bernassola, Head of Business Planning and Control Tiscali.